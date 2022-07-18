Why did Simone Biles leave Nike? Gymnast's current sponsorship explored

Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast who was recently the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Her reception caused quite a stir on social media, but the majority of sports enthusiasts cheered her on in light of her past achievements.

Almost every athlete who is successful in their career has sponsorships with brands, allowing them to focus on their training rather than their funds. Similarly, Simone Biles partnered up with famous sports brand, Nike, back in 2015 which lasted for a period of six years. In April 2021, the Olympian chose Gap’s Athleta, a company whose workforce is 97% female and is branded as “by women for women”.

Reason why Simone Biles chose Athleta over Nike

Despite Simon Biles' breakup with Nike after six long years, the world-famous gymnast did not disclose a particular reason pertaining to the move. However, she was all up in praise when it came to addressing her new partnership with Athleta. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, she spoke about how her values align with that of the female-centric company. She stated:

“I felt like it wasn’t just about my achievements, it’s what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for females and kids. I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing.

Now that I’m older and kind of in the world a little bit more, I see and I know and I learn and I grow from things, so to partner with Athleta, I think they stand for everything that I stand for.”

Athleta also came forward and stated that the company and Simone Biles "shared vision designed to empower women and girls." Even as the Olympian drew out of some events at the 2020 Summer Olympics due to mental health issues, Athleta supported her throughout.

Simone Biles is not the only female athlete to choose Athleta over Nike. Legendary runner Allyson Felix also went ahead with a female-forward company over the American multinational corporation.

Allyson Felix chose Athleta over Nike (Image via Athleta - Gap)

However, Felix was more vocal about why she left Nike. In a New York Times opinion piece, she talked about how the company would not sign a contract that mentions that the runner would not be punished for her performance during the months around her pregnancy.

The American sprinter expressed how Nike refused and offered her a 70% pay-cut back in November 2018 when she wanted to renew her contract following a difficult childbirth.

When she joined Athleta, Felix talked about the holistic approach that the company has towards its athletes. She told Yahoo Sports how the female-first company has a different approach and how her contract will remain the same regardless of childbirth:

“It’s a different approach to sponsorship. They are really excited to support me holistically. As an athlete, a mother and an activist. The financial agreement will stay the same if I choose to have another child anywhere throughout the contract.”

Aside from Allyson Felix and Simone Biles, here are some other female athletes who have left Nike for other brands:

Basketball stars, Chiney Ogwumike and sister Nneka Ogwumike shifted to Adidas

Professional basketball player, Breanna Stewart signed with Puma

American long distance runner, Kara Goucher, went on to partner up with Oiselle

Olympian, Colleen Quigley (Steeplechase player) chose Lululemon

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far