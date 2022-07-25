World Athletics Championships 2022 final medal tally after last day as USA clinches victory

The World Athletics Championships 2022 concluded a few hours ago and sports enthusiasts got to witness 49 different events spread over the course of 10 days. The biennial tournament commenced on July 15.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



At 20 years, 1 month and 17 days old, becomes the youngest woman in history to have won Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event.



#WorldAthleticsChamps HistoryAt 20 years, 1 month and 17 days old, @athiiing becomes the youngest woman in history to have won Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event. History 🙌At 20 years, 1 month and 17 days old, @athiiing 🇺🇸 becomes the youngest woman in history to have won Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event.#WorldAthleticsChamps https://t.co/f5QQQnmlAD

At the end of the tenth day, the United States of America emerged at the top of the medal charts, followed by Jamaica and Ethiopia. The fact that the World Athletics Championships were held in the USA for the very first time made the accomplishment even more special for the country.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Complete list of medals (up to Day 10)

World Athletics @WorldAthletics

🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈

🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉



With 33 medals, the USA are the Team Champions of these 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉With 33 medals, the USAare the Team Champions of these #WorldAthleticsChamps 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉With 33 medals, the USA 🇺🇸 are the Team Champions of these #WorldAthleticsChamps! https://t.co/pByZzJwcPQ

Here are the top 10 countries based on the medal tally at the end of the World Athletics Championships 2022:

United States of America – 33

– 33 Jamaica – 10

– 10 Ethiopia – 10

– 10 Kenya – 10

– 10 Great Britain – 7

– 7 Canada – 4

– 4 China – 6

– 6 Poland – 4

– 4 Australia – 3

– 3 Netherlands – 4

The detailed distribution of medals can be seen below:

Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

20 Kilometres Race Walk (Women)

Gold – Kimberly Garcia Leon (Persia)

Kimberly Garcia Leon (Persia) Silver – Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland)

Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland) Bronze – Shijie Qieyang (China)

20 Kilometres Race Walk (Men)

Gold – Toshikazu Yamanishi (Japan)

Toshikazu Yamanishi (Japan) Silver – Koki Ikeda (Japan)

Koki Ikeda (Japan) Bronze – Perseus Karlstrom (Sweden)

4x400 Metres Relay (Mixed)

Gold – Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Alexander Ogando, and Fiordaliza Cofil (Dominican Republic)

– Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Alexander Ogando, and Fiordaliza Cofil (Dominican Republic) Silver – Liemarvin Bonevacia, Lieke Klaver, Tony Van Diepen, and Femke Bol (Netherland)

– Liemarvin Bonevacia, Lieke Klaver, Tony Van Diepen, and Femke Bol (Netherland) Bronze – Elija Godwin, Allyson Felix, Vernon Norwood, and Kennedy Simon (USA)

Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Hammer Throw (Men)

Gold – Pawel Fajdek (Poland)

– Pawel Fajdek (Poland) Silver – Wojciech Nowicki (Poland)

– Wojciech Nowicki (Poland) Bronze – Elvind Henriksen (Norway)

10,000 Metres (Women)

Gold – Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia)

– Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia) Silver – Hellen Obiri (Kenya)

– Hellen Obiri (Kenya) Bronze – Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (Kenya)

Long Jump (Men)

Gold – Jianan Wang (China)

– Jianan Wang (China) Silver – Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece)

– Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) Bronze – Simon Ehammer (Switzerland)

Shot Put (Women)

Gold – Chase Ealey (USA)

– Chase Ealey (USA) Silver – Lijao Gong (China)

– Lijao Gong (China) Bronze – Jessica Schilder (Netherland)

100 Metres (Men)

Gold – Fred Kerley (USA)

– Fred Kerley (USA) Silver – Marvin Bracy (USA)

– Marvin Bracy (USA) Bronze – Treyvon Bromell (USA)

Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Marathon (Men)

Gold – Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia)

– Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia) Silver – Mosinet Geremew (Ethiopia)

– Mosinet Geremew (Ethiopia) Bronze – Bashir Abdi (Belgium)

Hammer Throw (Women)

Gold – Brooke Andersen (USA)

– Brooke Andersen (USA) Silver – Camryn Rogers (Canada)

– Camryn Rogers (Canada) Bronze – Janee’ Kassanavoid (USA)

10,000 Metres (Men)

Gold – Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda)

– Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda) Silver – Stanley Waithaka Mburu (Kenya)

– Stanley Waithaka Mburu (Kenya) Bronze – Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda)

Pole Vault (Women)

Gold – Katie Nageotte (USA)

– Katie Nageotte (USA) Silver – Sandi Morris (USA)

– Sandi Morris (USA) Bronze – Nina Kennedy (Australia)

Shot Put (Men)

Gold – Ryan Crouser (USA)

– Ryan Crouser (USA) Silver – Joe Kovacs (USA)

– Joe Kovacs (USA) Bronze – Josh Awotunde (USA)

110 Metres Hurdles (Men)

Gold – Grant Holloway (USA)

– Grant Holloway (USA) Silver – Trey Cunningham (USA)

– Trey Cunningham (USA) Bronze – Asier Martinez (Spain)

100 Metres (Women)

Gold – Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce

– Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce Silver – Shericka Jackson

– Shericka Jackson Bronze – Elaine Thompson-Herah

Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Marathon (Women)

Gold – Gotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia)

– Gotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia) Silver – Judith Jeptum Korir (Kenya)

– Judith Jeptum Korir (Kenya) Bronze – Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (Israel)

High Jump (Men)

Gold – Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar)

– Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) Silver – Sanghyeok Woo (South Korea)

– Sanghyeok Woo (South Korea) Bronze – Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine)

Triple Jump (Women)

Gold – Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)

– Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Silver – Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica)

– Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica) Bronze – Tori Franklin (USA)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men)

Gold – Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco)

– Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) Silver – Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia)

– Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia) Bronze – Conseslus Kipruto (Kenya)

1500 Metres (Women)

Gold – Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)

– Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) Silver – Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)

– Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia) Bronze – Laura Muir (Great Britain)

Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

High Jump (Women)

Gold – Eleanor Patterson (Australia)

Eleanor Patterson (Australia) Silver – Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine)

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) Bronze – Elena Vallortigara (Italy)

Discus Throw (Men)

Gold – Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia)

Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia) Silver – Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania)

Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania) Bronze – Andrius Gudzius (Lithuania)

1500 Metres (Men)

Gold – Jake Wightman (Great Britain)

Jake Wightman (Great Britain) Silver – Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) Bronze – Mohamed Katir (Spain)

400 Metres Hurdles (Men)

Gold – Alison dos Santos (Brazil)

Alison dos Santos (Brazil) Silver – Rai Benjamin (USA)

Rai Benjamin (USA) Bronze – Trevor Bassitt (USA)

Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Discus Throw (Women)

Gold – Bin Feng (China)

Bin Feng (China) Silver – Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)

Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) Bronze – Valarie Allman (USA)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women)

Gold – Norah Jeruto (Kazakhstan)

Norah Jeruto (Kazakhstan) Silver – Werkuha Getachew (Ethiopia)

Werkuha Getachew (Ethiopia) Bronze – Mekides Abebe (Ethiopia)

Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

200 Metres (Men)

Gold – Noah Lyles (USA)

Noah Lyles (USA) Silver – Kennedy Bednarek (USA)

Kennedy Bednarek (USA) Bronze – Erriyon Knighton (USA)

200 Metres (Female)

Gold – Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)

Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) Silver – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) Bronze – Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain)

Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

35 Kilometres Race Walk

Gold – Kimberly Garcia Leon (Peru)

Kimberly Garcia Leon (Peru) Silver – Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland)

Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland) Bronze – Shijie Qieyang (China)

Javelin Throw (Women)

Gold – Kelsey-Lee Barber (Australia)

Kelsey-Lee Barber (Australia) Silver – Kara Winger (USA)

Kara Winger (USA) Bronze – Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan)

400 Metres (Men)

Gold – Michael Norman (USA)

Michael Norman (USA) Silver – Kirani James (Grenada)

Kirani James (Grenada) Bronze – Matthew Hudson-Smith (Great Britain)

400 Metres (Women)

Gold – Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas)

Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas) Silver – Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic)

Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic) Bronze – Sada Willams (Barbados)

400 Metres Hurdles (Women)

Gold – Sydney McLaughlin (USA)

Sydney McLaughlin (USA) Silver – Femke Bol (Netherlands)

Femke Bol (Netherlands) Bronze – Dalilah Muhammad (USA)

Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Triple Jump (Men)

Gold – Pedro Pichardo (Portugal)

Pedro Pichardo (Portugal) Silver – Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso)

Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso) Bronze – Yaming Zhu (China)

800 Metres (Men)

Gold – Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (Kenya)

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (Kenya) Silver – Djamel Sedjati (Algeria)

Djamel Sedjati (Algeria) Bronze – Marco Arop (Canada)

5000 Metres (Women)

Gold – Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)

Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia) Silver – Beatrice Chebet (Kenya)

Beatrice Chebet (Kenya) Bronze – Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia)

Javelin Throw (Men)

Gold – Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Anderson Peters (Grenada) Silver – Neeraj Chopra (India)

Neeraj Chopra (India) Bronze – Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

4x100 Metres Relay (Men)

Gold – Aaron Browne, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse (Canada)

Aaron Browne, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse (Canada) Silver – Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall, and Marvin Bracy (USA)

Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall, and Marvin Bracy (USA) Bronze – Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod (Great Britain)

4x100 Metres Relay (Women)

Gold – Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini, Twanisha Terry (USA)

Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini, Twanisha Terry (USA) Silver – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Kemba Nelson (Jamaica)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Kemba Nelson (Jamaica) Bronze – Tatjana Pinto, Alexandra Burghardt, Gina Luckenkemper, and Rebekka Hasse (Germany)

Day 10 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

35 Kilometres Race Walk (Men)

Gold – Massimo Stano (Italy)

Massimo Stano (Italy) Silver – Masotora Kawano (Japan)

Masotora Kawano (Japan) Bronze – Perseus Karlstrom (Sweden)

Pole Vault (Men)

Gold – Armand Duplantis (Sweden)

Armand Duplantis (Sweden) Silver – Christopher Nilsen (USA)

Christopher Nilsen (USA) Bronze – Ernest John Obiena (Philippines)

Long Jump (Women)

Gold – Malaika Mihambo (Germany)

Malaika Mihambo (Germany) Silver – Ese Brume (Nigeria)

Ese Brume (Nigeria) Bronze – Leticia Oro Melo (Brazil)

5000 Metres (Men)

Gold – Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) Silver – Jacob Krop (Kenya)

Jacob Krop (Kenya) Bronze – Oscar Chelimo (Uganda)

800 Metres (Women)

Gold – Athing Mu (USA)

Athing Mu (USA) Silver – Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain)

Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) Bronze – Mary Moraa (Kenya)

100 Metres Hurdles (Women)

Gold – Tobi Amusan (Nigeria)

Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) Silver – Britany Anderson (Jamaica)

Britany Anderson (Jamaica) Bronze – Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico)

4x100 Metres Relay (Men)

Gold – Elija Godwin, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon, and Champion Allison (USA)

Elija Godwin, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon, and Champion Allison (USA) Silver – Akeem Bloomfield, Nathon Allen, Jevaughn Powell, Christopher Taylor (Jamaica)

Akeem Bloomfield, Nathon Allen, Jevaughn Powell, Christopher Taylor (Jamaica) Bronze – Dylan Borlee, Julien Watrin, Alexander Doom, Kevin Borlee (Belgium)

4x100 Metres Relay (Women)

Gold – Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner, Britton Wilson, and Sydney McLaughlin (USA)

Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner, Britton Wilson, and Sydney McLaughlin (USA) Silver – Candice McLeod, Janieve Russell, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Charokee Young (Jamaica)

Candice McLeod, Janieve Russell, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Charokee Young (Jamaica) Bronze – Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen (Great Britain)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far