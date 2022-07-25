World Athletics Championships 2022 final medal tally after last day as USA clinches victory

The World Athletics Championships 2022 concluded a few hours ago and sports enthusiasts got to witness 49 different events spread over the course of 10 days. The biennial tournament commenced on July 15.
At the end of the tenth day, the United States of America emerged at the top of the medal charts, followed by Jamaica and Ethiopia. The fact that the World Athletics Championships were held in the USA for the very first time made the accomplishment even more special for the country.
World Athletics Championships 2022: Complete list of medals (up to Day 10)
Here are the top 10 countries based on the medal tally at the end of the World Athletics Championships 2022:
- United States of America – 33
- Jamaica – 10
- Ethiopia – 10
- Kenya – 10
- Great Britain – 7
- Canada – 4
- China – 6
- Poland – 4
- Australia – 3
- Netherlands – 4
The detailed distribution of medals can be seen below:
Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
20 Kilometres Race Walk (Women)
- Gold – Kimberly Garcia Leon (Persia)
- Silver – Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland)
- Bronze – Shijie Qieyang (China)
20 Kilometres Race Walk (Men)
- Gold – Toshikazu Yamanishi (Japan)
- Silver – Koki Ikeda (Japan)
- Bronze – Perseus Karlstrom (Sweden)
4x400 Metres Relay (Mixed)
- Gold – Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Alexander Ogando, and Fiordaliza Cofil (Dominican Republic)
- Silver – Liemarvin Bonevacia, Lieke Klaver, Tony Van Diepen, and Femke Bol (Netherland)
- Bronze – Elija Godwin, Allyson Felix, Vernon Norwood, and Kennedy Simon (USA)
Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
Hammer Throw (Men)
- Gold – Pawel Fajdek (Poland)
- Silver – Wojciech Nowicki (Poland)
- Bronze – Elvind Henriksen (Norway)
10,000 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia)
- Silver – Hellen Obiri (Kenya)
- Bronze – Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (Kenya)
Long Jump (Men)
- Gold – Jianan Wang (China)
- Silver – Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece)
- Bronze – Simon Ehammer (Switzerland)
Shot Put (Women)
- Gold – Chase Ealey (USA)
- Silver – Lijao Gong (China)
- Bronze – Jessica Schilder (Netherland)
100 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Fred Kerley (USA)
- Silver – Marvin Bracy (USA)
- Bronze – Treyvon Bromell (USA)
Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
Marathon (Men)
- Gold – Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia)
- Silver – Mosinet Geremew (Ethiopia)
- Bronze – Bashir Abdi (Belgium)
Hammer Throw (Women)
- Gold – Brooke Andersen (USA)
- Silver – Camryn Rogers (Canada)
- Bronze – Janee’ Kassanavoid (USA)
10,000 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda)
- Silver – Stanley Waithaka Mburu (Kenya)
- Bronze – Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda)
Pole Vault (Women)
- Gold – Katie Nageotte (USA)
- Silver – Sandi Morris (USA)
- Bronze – Nina Kennedy (Australia)
Shot Put (Men)
- Gold – Ryan Crouser (USA)
- Silver – Joe Kovacs (USA)
- Bronze – Josh Awotunde (USA)
110 Metres Hurdles (Men)
- Gold – Grant Holloway (USA)
- Silver – Trey Cunningham (USA)
- Bronze – Asier Martinez (Spain)
100 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce
- Silver – Shericka Jackson
- Bronze – Elaine Thompson-Herah
Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
Marathon (Women)
- Gold – Gotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia)
- Silver – Judith Jeptum Korir (Kenya)
- Bronze – Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (Israel)
High Jump (Men)
- Gold – Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar)
- Silver – Sanghyeok Woo (South Korea)
- Bronze – Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine)
Triple Jump (Women)
- Gold – Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)
- Silver – Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Tori Franklin (USA)
3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men)
- Gold – Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco)
- Silver – Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia)
- Bronze – Conseslus Kipruto (Kenya)
1500 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)
- Silver – Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)
- Bronze – Laura Muir (Great Britain)
Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
High Jump (Women)
- Gold – Eleanor Patterson (Australia)
- Silver – Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine)
- Bronze – Elena Vallortigara (Italy)
Discus Throw (Men)
- Gold – Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia)
- Silver – Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania)
- Bronze – Andrius Gudzius (Lithuania)
1500 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Jake Wightman (Great Britain)
- Silver – Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)
- Bronze – Mohamed Katir (Spain)
400 Metres Hurdles (Men)
- Gold – Alison dos Santos (Brazil)
- Silver – Rai Benjamin (USA)
- Bronze – Trevor Bassitt (USA)
Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
Discus Throw (Women)
- Gold – Bin Feng (China)
- Silver – Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)
- Bronze – Valarie Allman (USA)
3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women)
- Gold – Norah Jeruto (Kazakhstan)
- Silver – Werkuha Getachew (Ethiopia)
- Bronze – Mekides Abebe (Ethiopia)
Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
200 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Noah Lyles (USA)
- Silver – Kennedy Bednarek (USA)
- Bronze – Erriyon Knighton (USA)
200 Metres (Female)
- Gold – Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)
- Silver – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain)
Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
35 Kilometres Race Walk
- Gold – Kimberly Garcia Leon (Peru)
- Silver – Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland)
- Bronze – Shijie Qieyang (China)
Javelin Throw (Women)
- Gold – Kelsey-Lee Barber (Australia)
- Silver – Kara Winger (USA)
- Bronze – Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan)
400 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Michael Norman (USA)
- Silver – Kirani James (Grenada)
- Bronze – Matthew Hudson-Smith (Great Britain)
400 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas)
- Silver – Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic)
- Bronze – Sada Willams (Barbados)
400 Metres Hurdles (Women)
- Gold – Sydney McLaughlin (USA)
- Silver – Femke Bol (Netherlands)
- Bronze – Dalilah Muhammad (USA)
Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
Triple Jump (Men)
- Gold – Pedro Pichardo (Portugal)
- Silver – Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso)
- Bronze – Yaming Zhu (China)
800 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (Kenya)
- Silver – Djamel Sedjati (Algeria)
- Bronze – Marco Arop (Canada)
5000 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)
- Silver – Beatrice Chebet (Kenya)
- Bronze – Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia)
Javelin Throw (Men)
- Gold – Anderson Peters (Grenada)
- Silver – Neeraj Chopra (India)
- Bronze – Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)
4x100 Metres Relay (Men)
- Gold – Aaron Browne, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse (Canada)
- Silver – Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall, and Marvin Bracy (USA)
- Bronze – Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod (Great Britain)
4x100 Metres Relay (Women)
- Gold – Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini, Twanisha Terry (USA)
- Silver – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Kemba Nelson (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Tatjana Pinto, Alexandra Burghardt, Gina Luckenkemper, and Rebekka Hasse (Germany)
Day 10 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
35 Kilometres Race Walk (Men)
- Gold – Massimo Stano (Italy)
- Silver – Masotora Kawano (Japan)
- Bronze – Perseus Karlstrom (Sweden)
Pole Vault (Men)
- Gold – Armand Duplantis (Sweden)
- Silver – Christopher Nilsen (USA)
- Bronze – Ernest John Obiena (Philippines)
Long Jump (Women)
- Gold – Malaika Mihambo (Germany)
- Silver – Ese Brume (Nigeria)
- Bronze – Leticia Oro Melo (Brazil)
5000 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)
- Silver – Jacob Krop (Kenya)
- Bronze – Oscar Chelimo (Uganda)
800 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Athing Mu (USA)
- Silver – Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain)
- Bronze – Mary Moraa (Kenya)
100 Metres Hurdles (Women)
- Gold – Tobi Amusan (Nigeria)
- Silver – Britany Anderson (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico)
4x100 Metres Relay (Men)
- Gold – Elija Godwin, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon, and Champion Allison (USA)
- Silver – Akeem Bloomfield, Nathon Allen, Jevaughn Powell, Christopher Taylor (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Dylan Borlee, Julien Watrin, Alexander Doom, Kevin Borlee (Belgium)
4x100 Metres Relay (Women)
- Gold – Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner, Britton Wilson, and Sydney McLaughlin (USA)
- Silver – Candice McLeod, Janieve Russell, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Charokee Young (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen (Great Britain)