World Athletics Championships 2022 medal table after Day 9

The ninth day of the World Athletics Championships 2022 concluded a few hours ago, and viewers are eagerly looking forward to the final day of the biennial tournament. The tenth day of the international competition will be held on July 24, 2022.

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is being held at the Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene. It is the first time that the USA is hosting the event. At the end of the ninth day, the USA still lead the medal chart, followed by Ethiopia and Kenya.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Complete list of medals (up to Day 9)

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



How do you think this is going to look after tomorrow?



#WorldAthleticsChamps One day left to goHow do you think this is going to look after tomorrow? One day left to go 👀How do you think this is going to look after tomorrow?#WorldAthleticsChamps https://t.co/DKKR16cHnu

Here are the medals won by various athletes at the World Athletics Championships 2022 up to the ninth day of the tournament:

Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

20 Kilometres Race Walk (Women)

Gold – Kimberly Garcia Leon (Persia)

Kimberly Garcia Leon (Persia) Silver – Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland)

Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland) Bronze – Shijie Qieyang (China)

20 Kilometres Race Walk (Men)

Gold – Toshikazu Yamanishi (Japan)

Toshikazu Yamanishi (Japan) Silver – Koki Ikeda (Japan)

Koki Ikeda (Japan) Bronze – Perseus Karlstrom (Sweden)

4x400 Metres Relay (Mixed)

Gold – Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Alexander Ogando, and Fiordaliza Cofil (Dominican Republic)

– Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Alexander Ogando, and Fiordaliza Cofil (Dominican Republic) Silver – Liemarvin Bonevacia, Lieke Klaver, Tony Van Diepen, and Femke Bol (Netherland)

– Liemarvin Bonevacia, Lieke Klaver, Tony Van Diepen, and Femke Bol (Netherland) Bronze – Elija Godwin, Allyson Felix, Vernon Norwood, and Kennedy Simon (USA)

Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Hammer Throw (Men)

Gold – Pawel Fajdek (Poland)

– Pawel Fajdek (Poland) Silver – Wojciech Nowicki (Poland)

– Wojciech Nowicki (Poland) Bronze – Elvind Henriksen (Norway)

10,000 Metres (Women)

Gold – Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia)

– Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia) Silver – Hellen Obiri (Kenya)

– Hellen Obiri (Kenya) Bronze – Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (Kenya)

Long Jump (Men)

Gold – Jianan Wang (China)

– Jianan Wang (China) Silver – Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece)

– Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) Bronze – Simon Ehammer (Switzerland)

Shot Put (Women)

Gold – Chase Ealey (USA)

– Chase Ealey (USA) Silver – Lijao Gong (China)

– Lijao Gong (China) Bronze – Jessica Schilder (Netherland)

100 Metres (Men)

Gold – Fred Kerley (USA)

– Fred Kerley (USA) Silver – Marvin Bracy (USA)

– Marvin Bracy (USA) Bronze – Treyvon Bromell (USA)

Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Marathon (Men)

Gold – Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia)

– Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia) Silver – Mosinet Geremew (Ethiopia)

– Mosinet Geremew (Ethiopia) Bronze – Bashir Abdi (Belgium)

Hammer Throw (Women)

Gold – Brooke Andersen (USA)

– Brooke Andersen (USA) Silver – Camryn Rogers (Canada)

– Camryn Rogers (Canada) Bronze – Janee’ Kassanavoid (USA)

10,000 Metres (Men)

Gold – Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda)

– Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda) Silver – Stanley Waithaka Mburu (Kenya)

– Stanley Waithaka Mburu (Kenya) Bronze – Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda)

Pole Vault (Women)

Gold – Katie Nageotte (USA)

– Katie Nageotte (USA) Silver – Sandi Morris (USA)

– Sandi Morris (USA) Bronze – Nina Kennedy (Australia)

Shot Put (Men)

Gold – Ryan Crouser (USA)

– Ryan Crouser (USA) Silver – Joe Kovacs (USA)

– Joe Kovacs (USA) Bronze – Josh Awotunde (USA)

110 Metres Hurdles (Men)

Gold – Grant Holloway (USA)

– Grant Holloway (USA) Silver – Trey Cunningham (USA)

– Trey Cunningham (USA) Bronze – Asier Martinez (Spain)

100 Metres (Women)

Gold – Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce

– Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce Silver – Shericka Jackson

– Shericka Jackson Bronze – Elaine Thompson-Herah

Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Marathon (Women)

Gold – Gotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia)

– Gotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia) Silver – Judith Jeptum Korir (Kenya)

– Judith Jeptum Korir (Kenya) Bronze – Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (Israel)

High Jump (Men)

Gold – Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar)

– Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) Silver – Sanghyeok Woo (South Korea)

– Sanghyeok Woo (South Korea) Bronze – Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine)

Triple Jump (Women)

Gold – Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)

– Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Silver – Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica)

– Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica) Bronze – Tori Franklin (USA)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men)

Gold – Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco)

– Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) Silver – Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia)

– Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia) Bronze – Conseslus Kipruto (Kenya)

1500 Metres (Women)

Gold – Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)

– Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) Silver – Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)

– Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia) Bronze – Laura Muir (Great Britain)

Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

High Jump (Women)

Gold – Eleanor Patterson (Australia)

Eleanor Patterson (Australia) Silver – Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine)

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) Bronze – Elena Vallortigara (Italy)

Discus Throw (Men)

Gold – Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia)

Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia) Silver – Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania)

Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania) Bronze – Andrius Gudzius (Lithuania)

1500 Metres (Men)

Gold – Jake Wightman (Great Britain)

Jake Wightman (Great Britain) Silver – Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) Bronze – Mohamed Katir (Spain)

400 Metres Hurdles (Men)

Gold – Alison dos Santos (Brazil)

Alison dos Santos (Brazil) Silver – Rai Benjamin (USA)

Rai Benjamin (USA) Bronze – Trevor Bassitt (USA)

Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Discus Throw (Women)

Gold – Bin Feng (China)

Bin Feng (China) Silver – Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)

Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) Bronze – Valarie Allman (USA)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women)

Gold – Norah Jeruto (Kazakhstan)

Norah Jeruto (Kazakhstan) Silver – Werkuha Getachew (Ethiopia)

Werkuha Getachew (Ethiopia) Bronze – Mekides Abebe (Ethiopia)

Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

200 Metres (Men)

Gold – Noah Lyles (USA)

Noah Lyles (USA) Silver – Kennedy Bednarek (USA)

Kennedy Bednarek (USA) Bronze – Erriyon Knighton (USA)

200 Metres (Female)

Gold – Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)

Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) Silver – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) Bronze – Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain)

Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

35 Kilometres Race Walk

Gold – Kimberly Garcia Leon (Peru)

Kimberly Garcia Leon (Peru) Silver – Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland)

Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland) Bronze – Shijie Qieyang (China)

Javelin Throw (Women)

Gold – Kelsey-Lee Barber (Australia)

Kelsey-Lee Barber (Australia) Silver – Kara Winger (USA)

Kara Winger (USA) Bronze – Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan)

400 Metres (Men)

Gold – Michael Norman (USA)

Michael Norman (USA) Silver – Kirani James (Grenada)

Kirani James (Grenada) Bronze – Matthew Hudson-Smith (Great Britain)

400 Metres (Women)

Gold – Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas)

Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas) Silver – Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic)

Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic) Bronze – Sada Willams (Barbados)

400 Metres Hurdles (Women)

Gold – Sydney McLaughlin (USA)

Sydney McLaughlin (USA) Silver – Femke Bol (Netherlands)

Femke Bol (Netherlands) Bronze – Dalilah Muhammad (USA)

Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Triple Jump (Men)

Gold – Pedro Pichardo (Portugal)

Pedro Pichardo (Portugal) Silver – Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso)

Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso) Bronze – Yaming Zhu (China)

800 Metres (Men)

Gold – Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (Kenya)

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (Kenya) Silver – Djamel Sedjati (Algeria)

Djamel Sedjati (Algeria) Bronze – Marco Arop (Canada)

5000 Metres (Women)

Gold – Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)

Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia) Silver – Beatrice Chebet (Kenya)

Beatrice Chebet (Kenya) Bronze – Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia)

Javelin Throw (Men)

Gold – Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Anderson Peters (Grenada) Silver – Neeraj Chopra (India)

Neeraj Chopra (India) Bronze – Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

4x100 Metres Relay (Men)

Gold – Aaron Browne, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse (Canada)

Aaron Browne, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse (Canada) Silver – Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall, and Marvin Bracy (USA)

Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall, and Marvin Bracy (USA) Bronze – Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod (Great Britain)

4x100 Metres Relay (Women)

Gold – Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini, Twanisha Terry (USA)

Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini, Twanisha Terry (USA) Silver – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Kemba Nelson (Jamaica)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Kemba Nelson (Jamaica) Bronze – Tatjana Pinto, Alexandra Burghardt, Gina Luckenkemper, and Rebekka Hasse (Germany)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far