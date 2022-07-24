World Athletics Championships 2022 medal table after Day 9

The ninth day of the World Athletics Championships 2022 concluded a few hours ago, and viewers are eagerly looking forward to the final day of the biennial tournament. The tenth day of the international competition will be held on July 24, 2022.
The World Athletics Championships 2022 is being held at the Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene. It is the first time that the USA is hosting the event. At the end of the ninth day, the USA still lead the medal chart, followed by Ethiopia and Kenya.
World Athletics Championships 2022: Complete list of medals (up to Day 9)
Here are the medals won by various athletes at the World Athletics Championships 2022 up to the ninth day of the tournament:
Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
20 Kilometres Race Walk (Women)
- Gold – Kimberly Garcia Leon (Persia)
- Silver – Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland)
- Bronze – Shijie Qieyang (China)
20 Kilometres Race Walk (Men)
- Gold – Toshikazu Yamanishi (Japan)
- Silver – Koki Ikeda (Japan)
- Bronze – Perseus Karlstrom (Sweden)
4x400 Metres Relay (Mixed)
- Gold – Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Alexander Ogando, and Fiordaliza Cofil (Dominican Republic)
- Silver – Liemarvin Bonevacia, Lieke Klaver, Tony Van Diepen, and Femke Bol (Netherland)
- Bronze – Elija Godwin, Allyson Felix, Vernon Norwood, and Kennedy Simon (USA)
Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
Hammer Throw (Men)
- Gold – Pawel Fajdek (Poland)
- Silver – Wojciech Nowicki (Poland)
- Bronze – Elvind Henriksen (Norway)
10,000 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia)
- Silver – Hellen Obiri (Kenya)
- Bronze – Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (Kenya)
Long Jump (Men)
- Gold – Jianan Wang (China)
- Silver – Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece)
- Bronze – Simon Ehammer (Switzerland)
Shot Put (Women)
- Gold – Chase Ealey (USA)
- Silver – Lijao Gong (China)
- Bronze – Jessica Schilder (Netherland)
100 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Fred Kerley (USA)
- Silver – Marvin Bracy (USA)
- Bronze – Treyvon Bromell (USA)
Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
Marathon (Men)
- Gold – Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia)
- Silver – Mosinet Geremew (Ethiopia)
- Bronze – Bashir Abdi (Belgium)
Hammer Throw (Women)
- Gold – Brooke Andersen (USA)
- Silver – Camryn Rogers (Canada)
- Bronze – Janee’ Kassanavoid (USA)
10,000 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda)
- Silver – Stanley Waithaka Mburu (Kenya)
- Bronze – Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda)
Pole Vault (Women)
- Gold – Katie Nageotte (USA)
- Silver – Sandi Morris (USA)
- Bronze – Nina Kennedy (Australia)
Shot Put (Men)
- Gold – Ryan Crouser (USA)
- Silver – Joe Kovacs (USA)
- Bronze – Josh Awotunde (USA)
110 Metres Hurdles (Men)
- Gold – Grant Holloway (USA)
- Silver – Trey Cunningham (USA)
- Bronze – Asier Martinez (Spain)
100 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce
- Silver – Shericka Jackson
- Bronze – Elaine Thompson-Herah
Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
Marathon (Women)
- Gold – Gotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia)
- Silver – Judith Jeptum Korir (Kenya)
- Bronze – Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (Israel)
High Jump (Men)
- Gold – Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar)
- Silver – Sanghyeok Woo (South Korea)
- Bronze – Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine)
Triple Jump (Women)
- Gold – Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)
- Silver – Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Tori Franklin (USA)
3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men)
- Gold – Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco)
- Silver – Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia)
- Bronze – Conseslus Kipruto (Kenya)
1500 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)
- Silver – Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)
- Bronze – Laura Muir (Great Britain)
Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
High Jump (Women)
- Gold – Eleanor Patterson (Australia)
- Silver – Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine)
- Bronze – Elena Vallortigara (Italy)
Discus Throw (Men)
- Gold – Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia)
- Silver – Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania)
- Bronze – Andrius Gudzius (Lithuania)
1500 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Jake Wightman (Great Britain)
- Silver – Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)
- Bronze – Mohamed Katir (Spain)
400 Metres Hurdles (Men)
- Gold – Alison dos Santos (Brazil)
- Silver – Rai Benjamin (USA)
- Bronze – Trevor Bassitt (USA)
Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
Discus Throw (Women)
- Gold – Bin Feng (China)
- Silver – Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)
- Bronze – Valarie Allman (USA)
3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women)
- Gold – Norah Jeruto (Kazakhstan)
- Silver – Werkuha Getachew (Ethiopia)
- Bronze – Mekides Abebe (Ethiopia)
Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
200 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Noah Lyles (USA)
- Silver – Kennedy Bednarek (USA)
- Bronze – Erriyon Knighton (USA)
200 Metres (Female)
- Gold – Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)
- Silver – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain)
Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
35 Kilometres Race Walk
- Gold – Kimberly Garcia Leon (Peru)
- Silver – Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland)
- Bronze – Shijie Qieyang (China)
Javelin Throw (Women)
- Gold – Kelsey-Lee Barber (Australia)
- Silver – Kara Winger (USA)
- Bronze – Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan)
400 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Michael Norman (USA)
- Silver – Kirani James (Grenada)
- Bronze – Matthew Hudson-Smith (Great Britain)
400 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas)
- Silver – Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic)
- Bronze – Sada Willams (Barbados)
400 Metres Hurdles (Women)
- Gold – Sydney McLaughlin (USA)
- Silver – Femke Bol (Netherlands)
- Bronze – Dalilah Muhammad (USA)
Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships 2022
Triple Jump (Men)
- Gold – Pedro Pichardo (Portugal)
- Silver – Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso)
- Bronze – Yaming Zhu (China)
800 Metres (Men)
- Gold – Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (Kenya)
- Silver – Djamel Sedjati (Algeria)
- Bronze – Marco Arop (Canada)
5000 Metres (Women)
- Gold – Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)
- Silver – Beatrice Chebet (Kenya)
- Bronze – Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia)
Javelin Throw (Men)
- Gold – Anderson Peters (Grenada)
- Silver – Neeraj Chopra (India)
- Bronze – Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)
4x100 Metres Relay (Men)
- Gold – Aaron Browne, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse (Canada)
- Silver – Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall, and Marvin Bracy (USA)
- Bronze – Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod (Great Britain)
4x100 Metres Relay (Women)
- Gold – Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini, Twanisha Terry (USA)
- Silver – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Kemba Nelson (Jamaica)
- Bronze – Tatjana Pinto, Alexandra Burghardt, Gina Luckenkemper, and Rebekka Hasse (Germany)