“The kings of sprint are back”: Fans in absolute disbelief as USA sweeps 200 Meters podium at the World Athletics Championships 2022 after 100 Meters few days ago

American athletes made the country proud once again when they swept all the medals in the 200 Meters category at the World Athletics Championships 2022. It was even more special as the United States of America is hosting the prestigious event for the first time in its history.

Noah Lyles clinched the gold medal by covering the distance in 19.31 seconds on the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2022 held on 21 July 2022. He was followed by Kenneth Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton, who won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

US Athletes sweep 200 Meters race at the World Athletics Championships 2022

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



@LylesNoah runs a world-leading 19.31 to defend his world 200m title!



USA goes 1-2-3 with in second and in third!



#WorldAthleticsChamps NOAAAH FOR THE REPEATruns a world-leading 19.31 to defend his world 200m title!USA goes 1-2-3 with @KennyBednarek in second and @ErriyonK in third! NOAAAH FOR THE REPEAT ‼️@LylesNoah 🇺🇸 runs a world-leading 19.31 to defend his world 200m title!USA goes 1-2-3 with @KennyBednarek 🇺🇸 in second and @ErriyonK 🇺🇸 in third!#WorldAthleticsChamps https://t.co/Vx9UOT4jau

Four nights after their legendary 100 Meters victory, the US sprinters proved their worth once again when three of them finished on the podium a few hours back. This is the first time a country has swept all the medals at the World Athletics Championships in both the 100 Meters and 200 Meters category.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



🥇🥈🥉

🥇🥈🥉



First time a country sweeps all USA, USA!🥇🥈🥉🥇🥈🥉First time a country sweeps all #WorldAthleticsChamps medals in the men's 100m AND the men's 200m USA, USA!🥇🥈🥉🥇🥈🥉First time a country sweeps all #WorldAthleticsChamps medals in the men's 100m AND the men's 200m ✔️ https://t.co/V9Zao8PygB

After winning a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the same category, Kenneth Bednarek secured second position once again at the World Athletics Championships 2022 by completing the race in 19.77 seconds.

Erriyon Knighton won the bronze medal at the international event by covering the distance in 19.80 seconds. The youngster had earlier finished fourth in the same category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Fans took to Twitter to express their elation with regards to the feat in the 200 Meters event:

Reid @RVAReid Me watching the American men sweep the 100 & 200 meters at the championships. The kings of sprint are back. Me watching the American men sweep the 100 & 200 meters at the championships. The kings of sprint are back. https://t.co/41VBlQNAlb

A is A @weRessential #NoahLyles



OMG 19.31



Takes down the legend



America sweeps 100 and 200.



Hasn’t been done since 1904. OMG 19.31Takes down the legend #MichaelJohnson ’s 26 year old American record!America sweeps 100 and 200.Hasn’t been done since 1904. #NoahLylesOMG 19.31Takes down the legend #MichaelJohnson’s 26 year old American record!America sweeps 100 and 200.Hasn’t been done since 1904. https://t.co/Rw2dLzVbrd

✨Griselda Blanco✨ @Killin_U_5oftly @jromeGarrett He won and broke the record held for the last 26 years lol… America swept the 200 @jromeGarrett He won and broke the record held for the last 26 years lol… America swept the 200

Meg Kobe☮️ @megkobe @WCHoregon22 After watching the #Jan6Hearings I switched over to watch the men sweep the 200 at the World Track & Field Championship. Unbelievable. This is America!! After watching the #Jan6Hearings I switched over to watch the men sweep the 200 at the World Track & Field Championship. Unbelievable. This is America!! 🇺🇸@WCHoregon22

Khalil MHS, CET, MT @cfrank149 This is the biggest news of the day! Noah Lyles (center) blows the competition away to break the 200 meter held by Michael Johnson since 1996! America finishes 1-2-3, bronze, silver and gold! This is the biggest news of the day! Noah Lyles (center) blows the competition away to break the 200 meter held by Michael Johnson since 1996! America finishes 1-2-3, bronze, silver and gold! https://t.co/juVtJtTF0x

Da Uplift Man @TwizTaylor

America sweeps the 100 & 200 Noah Lyles just ran the third fastest time in 200m history. Fastest American time ever. 19.31 DAMNAmerica sweeps the 100 & 200 Noah Lyles just ran the third fastest time in 200m history. Fastest American time ever. 19.31 DAMN 🔥America sweeps the 100 & 200

Im Dead🦍 @FuckKennyJ And America Sweeped the 200 man let’s go! And America Sweeped the 200 man let’s go!

With respect to the time taken to cover the race and America sweeping the medals, the champion, Noah Lyles, commented:

“I was very self-concerned about whether that number was going to turn from a ‘2’ to a '1. This feels great because I've been waiting for America to come out and dominate since I got on the platform.”

Lyles displaced compatriot Michael Johnson to become the third-fastest man to cover a distance of 200 Meters. He is behind Usain Bolt’s 19.19 seconds and Yohan Blake’s 19.26 seconds.

