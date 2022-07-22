“The kings of sprint are back”: Fans in absolute disbelief as USA sweeps 200 Meters podium at the World Athletics Championships 2022 after 100 Meters few days ago

American athletes made the country proud once again when they swept all the medals in the 200 Meters category at the World Athletics Championships 2022. It was even more special as the United States of America is hosting the prestigious event for the first time in its history.
Noah Lyles clinched the gold medal by covering the distance in 19.31 seconds on the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2022 held on 21 July 2022. He was followed by Kenneth Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton, who won silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Four nights after their legendary 100 Meters victory, the US sprinters proved their worth once again when three of them finished on the podium a few hours back. This is the first time a country has swept all the medals at the World Athletics Championships in both the 100 Meters and 200 Meters category.
After winning a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the same category, Kenneth Bednarek secured second position once again at the World Athletics Championships 2022 by completing the race in 19.77 seconds.
Erriyon Knighton won the bronze medal at the international event by covering the distance in 19.80 seconds. The youngster had earlier finished fourth in the same category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
With respect to the time taken to cover the race and America sweeping the medals, the champion, Noah Lyles, commented:
“I was very self-concerned about whether that number was going to turn from a ‘2’ to a '1. This feels great because I've been waiting for America to come out and dominate since I got on the platform.”
Lyles displaced compatriot Michael Johnson to become the third-fastest man to cover a distance of 200 Meters. He is behind Usain Bolt’s 19.19 seconds and Yohan Blake’s 19.26 seconds.