Who is Josh Awotunde? Shot Putter wins bronze medal as US sweeps shot put medals at World Athletics Championships podium

Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, and Josh Awotunde won gold, silver, and bronze medals respectively at the Shot Put Final at the World Athletics Championships 2022. The men’s finals took place on the third day of the international track and field tournament, i.e. 17 July 2022.

America created history once again when it became the first nation to claim all three podium finishes in Shot Put. This was the USA's second podium clean sweep of the tournament, after the American sprinters bagged all three medals in the 100 Metres sprint on the second day of the World Athletics Championships 2022.

Josh Awotunde winning the bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022

Josh Awotunde covered a distance of 22.29 meters and clinched third position in the Shot Put event. After Crouser’s phenomenal throw in the qualifiers, his gold medal did not come as a shock to viewers. However, defending champion Joe Kovacs gave him some tough competition but finished second after covering a distance of 22.89 meters as opposed to Crouser’s 22.94 meters.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



#WorldAthleticsChamps @usatf WORLD CHAMPION AT HOMEgives the host nation its first gold medal with a 20.49m shot put victoryShe defeats Olympic champion and two-time world champion Lijiao Gongin the process! WORLD CHAMPION AT HOME ‼️@ealey_chase 🇺🇸 gives the host nation its first gold medal with a 20.49m shot put victory 💪She defeats Olympic champion and two-time world champion Lijiao Gong 🇨🇳 in the process!#WorldAthleticsChamps @usatf https://t.co/gatyLjRQqQ

This time, USA picked up gold medals in both men and women’s category (Chase Ealey) in Shot Put. The feat became even more special as the athletes won medals on their home ground, with the United States of America hosting the World Athletics Championships for the very first time.

Josh Awotunde is of Nigerian ancestry and has dual citizenship in both America and Nigeria. He won his first gold medal in Shot Put at the 2016 Confederation of African Athletics Grand Prix where he represented Nigeria. He also won another gold medal in the 2021 Meeting Città di Padova where he represented the USA.

The Shot Putter has also won two silver medals in the 2016 Athletics Federation of Nigeria Championship and the 2022 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Aside from his latest win, Josh Awotunde has bronze medals in the 2014 U20 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the 2019 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

