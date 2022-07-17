“What a race”- Fans react as USA creates history by winning all 3 medals in 100 metres at World Athletics Championships 2022

Fans erupted after Fred Kerley clinched the gold medal in the 100 Metres finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022. The American sprinter had earlier clocked the fastest 100 Metres Heat time by finishing the race in 9.76 seconds.

The event took place on the second day of the tournament, July 16, 2022 in the Hayward Field Stadium.

He was followed by Marvin Bracy and Travon Bromell, who won silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Kerley, Bracy, and Bromell completed the distance of 100 metres in 9.86, 9.874, and 9.876 seconds, respectively.

USA's clean sweep at World Athletics Championships 2022

Kerley has been one of the top contenders in the 100 Metres race ever since he won a gold medal at the US Championships the previous month. Much to the excitement of fans, the Olympic silver medallist finally won his first individual gold at an international event.

Fans once again took to Twitter to pour in their appreciation towards the US athletes:

Fans can tune into Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2022 to witness Kerley in action once again in the 200 Metres category. They can also witness all three medalists in action on Day 8 (July 22, 2022) in the 4x100 Metres race category.

In an interview with World Athletics, the sprinter stated:

“I haven’t switched from the 400m, I’m still training for it, but I think I can do more damage in the 100m and 200m. I said to my coach and agent, ‘I think my best move right now would be the 100m and 200m’. Right now I’m just focusing on getting my speed up so I can make history”

