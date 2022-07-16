World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 3 schedule: Events, timings, livestream links, and more

After the brilliant conclusion of the first two days of the World Athletics Championships 2022, the athletes are gearing up for the third day of the international tournament. The championships are being held in the United States of America for the very first time at the Hayward Field Stadium at the University of Oregon.

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is a congregation of over 2000 athletes from 200 countries around the world. The 10-day biennial event will come to conclusion on July 24.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Detailed schedule for Day 3

The complete schedule for Day 3 of the World Athletics Championship 2022 (Image via World Athletes)

The third day of the tournament will see the finals in the following three categories:

Marathon (Men)

Hammer Throw (Women)

10,000 Metres (Men)

Pole Vault (Women)

Shot Put (Men)

110 Metres Hurdles (Men)

100 Metres (Women)

Out of fifteen events, eight will be held in the morning session and the remainder will be held in the afternoon. The exact time of the events are as follows:

Morning Session

Marathon: Final (Men) will take place on 06:15 AM

100 Metres Hurdles: Heptathlon (Women) will take place on 10:35 AM

400 Metres: Heats (Men) will take place on 11:05 AM

High Jump: Heptathlon (Women) will take place on 11:35 AM

Hammer Throw: Final (Women) will take place on 11:35 AM

400 Metres: Heats (Women) will take place on 12:00 noon

10,000 Metres: Final (Men) will take place on 01:00 PM

Shot Put: Heptathlon (Women) will take place on 01:25 PM

Afternoon Session

110 Metres Hurdles: Semi-Final (Men) will take place on 05:05 PM

Discus Throw: Qualification – Group A (Men) will take place on 05:05 PM

Pole Vault: Final (Women) will take place on 05:27 PM

100 Metres: Semi-Final (Women) will take place on 05:33 PM

400 Metres Hurdles: Semi-Final (Men) will take place on 06:03 PM

Shot Put: Final (Men) will take place on 06:27 PM

Discus Throw: Qualification – Group B (Men) will take place on 06:30 PM

200 Metres: Heptathlon (Women) will take place on 06:38 PM

1500 Metres: Semi-Final (Men) will take place on 07:00 PM

1100 Metres Hurdles: Final (Men) will take place on 07:30 PM

100 Metres: Final (Women) will take place on 07:50 PM

Note: The times given above are local timings and are denoted in PDT or Pacific Daylight Time.

Streaming and broadcasting details

Sports enthusiasts can tune it to Peacock to catch the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Image via Peacock)

Here are the channels that will broadcast the World Athletics Championships 2022:

CNBC - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET Peacock - 11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET

11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET NBC Sports - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

Unfortunately, there are many countries where the World Athletics Championships 2022 will not be broadcasted. Viewers can opt for the official Facebook page or YouTube channel of World Athletics to watch their favorite sport.

