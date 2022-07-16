"They gonna need to make it longer": Ryan Crouser easily throwing 22.28m in Shot Put has fans thinking he'd need a longer sector in the future

Ryan Crouser’s jaw dropping throw on the first day (July 15) of the World Athletics Championships 2022 left sports enthusiasts shocked. On his first attempt, the Shot Put star cleared a distance of 22.28 meters (73 feet, 1¼ inches).

Adding to the wow factor was the fact that this was this first attempt. One attempt was all that was required for Ryan Crouser to sail into the finals of Shot Put, which is scheduled to be held on the third day of the World Athletics Championships 2022, i.e. July 17, 2022, at 6:27 PM PDT.

Ryan Crouser’s phenomenal performances so far

Beau Throws @beau_throws



This is the easiest 22.28m (73'1") throw you will ever see Ryan Crouser easily hits the auto-qualifier to advance to the finals.This is the easiest 22.28m (73'1") throw you will ever see Ryan Crouser easily hits the auto-qualifier to advance to the finals. This is the easiest 22.28m (73'1") throw you will ever see😳 https://t.co/jIvWNGavpF

Born in Oregon, Ryan Crouser’s shot put performance was even more special as the tournament was taking place on his home ground. The United States of America is hosting the World Athletics Championships for the first time at Hayward Field Stadium at the University of Oregon.

Not just Shot Put, Crouser is also one of the greatest when it comes to Discus Throw. He has represented his college in various championships from 2012 to 2016. He won his first ever gold medal in both Shot Put and Discus when represented Nike in the 2008 USA Youth Outdoor Track & Field Championships, a major collegiate tournament.

Due to his performance, a few fans have taken to Twitter to express their amazement:

shndl @ShandelNakita Ryan Crouser soon put the shot outside the sector.. they gonna need to make it longer Ryan Crouser soon put the shot outside the sector.. they gonna need to make it longer

TeamUSATracker @TeamUSATracker

Tripp Piperi and Josh Awotunde look to be in good position to make finals but do not have the Q mark yet so will keep throwing One Throw and Joe Kovacs joining Ryan Crouser in the Men's Shot Put Final #WCHOregon22 Tripp Piperi and Josh Awotunde look to be in good position to make finals but do not have the Q mark yet so will keep throwing One Throw and Joe Kovacs joining Ryan Crouser in the Men's Shot Put Final #WCHOregon22 Tripp Piperi and Josh Awotunde look to be in good position to make finals but do not have the Q mark yet so will keep throwing

Santadeep Dey @SantadeepDey



#WCHOregon22 Fred Kerley 9.79s, Trayvon Bromell 9.89s in 100m heat. Ryan Crouser 22.28m in shot put qualifying. Three American stars with three stunning performances under 10 minutes. Fred Kerley 9.79s, Trayvon Bromell 9.89s in 100m heat. Ryan Crouser 22.28m in shot put qualifying. Three American stars with three stunning performances under 10 minutes.#WCHOregon22

Greg @GMZ5034 Ryan Crouser is a shot put cheat code. Ryan Crouser is a shot put cheat code.

Jonny Currie @JC_rrie



Ryan Crouser - 84.4%

Joe Kovacs - 8.6%

Tom Walsh - 3.4%

Darla Romani - 1.4% Men’s Shot PutRyan Crouser - 84.4%Joe Kovacs - 8.6%Tom Walsh - 3.4%Darla Romani - 1.4% Men’s Shot Put🇺🇸 Ryan Crouser - 84.4%🇺🇸 Joe Kovacs - 8.6%🇳🇿 Tom Walsh - 3.4%🇧🇷 Darla Romani - 1.4%

The shot putter and discus thrower first won his Olympic medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics by claiming first position in Shot Put. He also won another gold medal in the same category at the 2020 Summer Olympics and covered a whooping distance of 76 feet 5+1⁄4 inches, which remains his personal best in an international tournament.

At the preceding World Championships that was held in Doha in 2019, Crouser missed out on the gold medal by a whisker. His opponent, Joe Kovacs, won by only a centimeter.

In the World Athletics Championship 2022, Kovacs covered a distance of 70 feet, 6½ inches in the Shot Put Qualifications. Whether Crouser strikes back and cinches the gold medal this time is yet to be seen.

