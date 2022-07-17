Who is Chase Ealey? Shot Putter becomes first American woman to win world title

Chase Ealey created history at the World Athletics Championships 2022 when she became the first American woman to win an international title in the Shot Put category. She covered a distance of 20.49 meters (ie. 67 feet and 2.69 inches) to secure the first position.

She made her mark with her opening attempt on the second day of the tournament. The American heaved a huge sigh of relief as her mark remained untouched throughout the six rounds of the event.

Ealey was followed by Lijiao Gong from China (20.39 meters) and Jessica Schilder from the Netherlands (19.77 meters) who secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Chase Ealey’s historic win at the World Athletics Championships 2022

@ealey_chase gives the host nation its first gold medal with a 20.49m shot put victory



She defeats Olympic champion and two-time world champion Lijiao Gong in the process!



Since the international tournament is being held in the US, Ealey’s win is even more special. It is also the first time that the World Athletics Championships is being held in the country.

After clinching the top spot, she told Reuters:

"I felt like I could not control my last throw with these emotions. To do all this at home ... I hope this will change my life”

Chinese shot put star and defending champion, Gong Lijiao was a tough contender at the World Athletics Championships 2022 and her fifth shot came very close to Ealey’s first one. Since it was just 10 centimeters shy, Lijiao was unable to win her third successive gold medal.

Commenting on her first throw, the gold medallist stated:

"I was just trying to set the tone but I felt like I could have thrown further if need be. It was one of the most amazing feelings I’ve ever experienced in my life. I don’t think I can think of a better moment”

The tournament marks the third gold medal for Chase Ealey as she recently secured top position in the World Outdoor Championships 2022 and the 2022 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Incidentally, both were held in Oregon, US.

