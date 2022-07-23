World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 10 schedule: Events, timings, livestream links and more

The final day of the World Athletics Championships 2022 is set to be held tomorrow, July 24. The biennial tournament is coming to an end after nine days of exhilarating performances from athletes all over the world.

After the end of the ninth day of the competition, the United States of America are at the top of the medal chart. The performances of American athletes is noteworthy, as the country is hosting the competition for the first time, at its legendary Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Detailed schedule for Day 10

The complete schedule for Day 10 of the World Athletics Championship 2022 (Image via World Athletics)

While six tournaments are set to be held in the morning session, the last 11 track and field events of the World Athletics Championships 2022 will be held in the afternoon. Here are the details:

Morning Session

35 Kilometres Race Walk: Final (Men) will be held at 06:15 am

110 Metres Hurdles: Decathlon (Men) will be held at 09:35 am

Discus Throw: Decathlon – Group A (Men) will be held at 10:30 am

Discus Throw: Decathlon – Group B (Men) will be held at 11:40 am

Pole Vault: Decathlon – Group A (Men) will be held at 12:15 pm

Pole Vault: Decathlon – Group B (Men) will be held at 01:15 pm.

Afternoon Session

Javelin Throw: Decathlon – Group A (Men) will be held at 05:05 pm

100 Metres Hurdles: Semi-Final (Women) will be held at 05:10 pm

Pole Vault: Final (Men) will be held at 05:25 pm

Long Jump: Final (Women) will be held at 05:50 pm

5000 Metres: Final (Men) will be held at 06:05 pm

Javelin Throw: Decathlon – Group B (Men) will be held at 06:10 pm

800 Metres: Final (Women) will be held at 06:35 pm

100 Metres Hurdles: Final (Women) will be held at 07:00 pm

1500 Metres: Decathlon (Men) will be held at 07:20 pm

4X400 Metres Relay: Final (Men) will be held at 07:35 pm

4X400 Metres Relay: Final (Women) will be held at 07:50 pm.

Note: The times given above are local times and are denoted in PDT or Pacific Daylight Time.

Streaming and Broadcasting Details

Sports enthusiasts can tune it to Peacock to catch the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Image via Peacock)

While the World Athletics Championships 2022 are streamed all around the world, only a handful of channels broadcast it. Here are the channels, along with the streaming platform where viewers can watch the finals:

CNBC - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET Peacock - 11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET

11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET NBC Sports - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

People who do not have access to the above can tune into the official Facebook page or YouTube channel channel of World Athletics to watch the events.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far