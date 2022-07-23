“This is unreal”: Fans react as American sprinter Sydney McLaughlin wins gold and creates new world record in 400m hurdles at World Athletics Championships 2022

Sydney McLaughlin is smashing records once again, this time at the World Athletics Championships 2022. The American sprinter broke her own record when she completed the 400 Meters Hurdles race in under 51 seconds on the eighth day of the biennial global meet.
McLaughlin was followed by Femke Bol (Netherlands) and Dalilah Muhammad (USA) who completed the race in 52.27 and 53.13 seconds, respectively. The gold medalist completed the race in a whopping 50.68 seconds!
Sydney McLaughlin stormed to victory by breaking her own world record of 51.41 seconds that she made a month earlier at the same stadium in the 2022 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
She also has her own Olympic record at the 2020 Summer Olympics, where she completed the 400 Meters Hurdles in 51.46 seconds.
The Olympian’s current record is astounding because her winning time was only above the seventh and eighth-placed sprinters in the flat 400 Meters final held earlier on Friday, July 22 .
Needless to say, many fans were curious to find out how she would perform in the flat 400 Meters category.
The American sprinter crouched on the track following her splendid performance. She later commented on how exhausting the last 100 Meters race was besides throwing light on the encouragement from the crowd. In a post-race interview, she said:
“Honestly I just wanted to go for it. The last 100 really hurt, but I’m grateful to have this crowd. Go Team USA!”
Aside from the 400 Meters Hurdles, McLaughlin is also great at the 4x400 Meters Relay and has won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Fans can catch her live in action in the said category on the very last day of the World Athletics Championships 2022 on July 24.