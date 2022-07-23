“This is unreal”: Fans react as American sprinter Sydney McLaughlin wins gold and creates new world record in 400m hurdles at World Athletics Championships 2022

Sydney McLaughlin is smashing records once again, this time at the World Athletics Championships 2022. The American sprinter broke her own record when she completed the 400 Meters Hurdles race in under 51 seconds on the eighth day of the biennial global meet.

McLaughlin was followed by Femke Bol (Netherlands) and Dalilah Muhammad (USA) who completed the race in 52.27 and 53.13 seconds, respectively. The gold medalist completed the race in a whopping 50.68 seconds!

Sydney McLaughlin cliches gold medal in the 400 Metres Hurdles category at the World Athletics Championships 2022

Sydney McLaughlin stormed to victory by breaking her own world record of 51.41 seconds that she made a month earlier at the same stadium in the 2022 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

She also has her own Olympic record at the 2020 Summer Olympics, where she completed the 400 Meters Hurdles in 51.46 seconds.

The Olympian’s current record is astounding because her winning time was only above the seventh and eighth-placed sprinters in the flat 400 Meters final held earlier on Friday, July 22 .

Needless to say, many fans were curious to find out how she would perform in the flat 400 Meters category.

They have taken to Twitter to express their awe at her amazing feat:

SebastianNita @SebyNitaScout !!, to jest coś co można porównać jedynie do dokonań Bolta, 50.68sek w finale 400 ppłotki!!, wynik lepszy od 2 zawodniczek z płaskiego finału 400m...szok i niedowierzanie, byliśmy świadkami historii!!! Sydney McLaughlin, to jest kosmos!!, to jest coś co można porównać jedynie do dokonań Bolta, 50.68sek w finale 400 ppłotki!!, wynik lepszy od 2 zawodniczek z płaskiego finału 400m...szok i niedowierzanie, byliśmy świadkami historii!!! Sydney McLaughlin, to jest kosmos😲!!, to jest coś co można porównać jedynie do dokonań Bolta, 50.68sek w finale 400 ppłotki!!, wynik lepszy od 2 zawodniczek z płaskiego finału 400m...szok i niedowierzanie, byliśmy świadkami historii!!!

liyahhhhh🤎 @melaninbarbbb I want Sydney to run the 400 m so bad I want Sydney to run the 400 m so bad

Dr. Jack Brown @DrGJackBrown Sydney McLaughlin, perhaps the most dominant athlete in the world, just smashed her own World Record in the 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships with a time of 50.68 Sydney McLaughlin, perhaps the most dominant athlete in the world, just smashed her own World Record in the 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships with a time of 50.68

Claudio Pereyra-Schwindt @ClaudioPereyra

Sydney McLaughlin.

400 m. con vallas.

50:68.



Say no more.



( Hannah Peters - Getty Images) Oregon 2022Sydney McLaughlin.400 m. con vallas.50:68.Say no more.Hannah Peters - Getty Images) Oregon 2022Sydney McLaughlin.400 m. con vallas.50:68.Say no more. 😳(📷 Hannah Peters - Getty Images) https://t.co/2Kg0arcdKr

Twinx :D @twinx112 Sydney is faster than the girls running 400 flat.

That is absolutely crazy.

What’s the record for the 400m ? Cause me feel she can bruck dat too Sydney is faster than the girls running 400 flat. That is absolutely crazy. What’s the record for the 400m ? Cause me feel she can bruck dat too

Fezco @MattMcJ Sydney would demolish the 400 flat record. Sydney would demolish the 400 flat record.

Coach Kennedy @CoachBenKennedy Sydney’s time over hurdles would’ve been competitive in the open 400 that’s so crazy Sydney’s time over hurdles would’ve been competitive in the open 400 that’s so crazy‼️

Jeris Gibbs 🏇🏼 @JerisGibbs @noheartkirk @rdavis4693 @Marty_mar876



But if you’re still watching tonight you just saw legendary greatness. If you had put Sydney McLaughlin in the 400 flat finals but put 10 hurdles just in her lane, she would’ve finished 7th, ahead of Candice McLeod @Athleticsglobe Jackson is great. Pryce and Herah: generational greatness.But if you’re still watching tonight you just saw legendary greatness. If you had put Sydney McLaughlin in the 400 flat finals but put 10 hurdles just in her lane, she would’ve finished 7th, ahead of Candice McLeod @noheartkirk @rdavis4693 @Marty_mar876 @Athleticsglobe Jackson is great. Pryce and Herah: generational greatness. But if you’re still watching tonight you just saw legendary greatness. If you had put Sydney McLaughlin in the 400 flat finals but put 10 hurdles just in her lane, she would’ve finished 7th, ahead of Candice McLeod

The American sprinter crouched on the track following her splendid performance. She later commented on how exhausting the last 100 Meters race was besides throwing light on the encouragement from the crowd. In a post-race interview, she said:

“Honestly I just wanted to go for it. The last 100 really hurt, but I’m grateful to have this crowd. Go Team USA!”

Aside from the 400 Meters Hurdles, McLaughlin is also great at the 4x400 Meters Relay and has won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Fans can catch her live in action in the said category on the very last day of the World Athletics Championships 2022 on July 24.

