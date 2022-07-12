Is Sydney McLaughlin participating in World Athletics Championships 2022? Current world record, age, events and more revealed

The World Athletics Championships will commence on Friday, July 15. Tons of the world's most prominent athletes will join together for one of the premier athletic competitions available. The World Athletic Championships is second only to the Olympics in prestige, so it will be an interesting event to watch.

Many premier athletes will be competing for medals, and that includes Sydney McLaughlin. McLaughlin is an American sprinter and hurdler who is very decorated and will be competing in the 400m Hurdles during the event.

McLaughlin will be competing with other American athletes Shamier Little, Dalilah Muhammad and Britton Wilson as well as athletes from around the globe.

Here's everything viewers need to know about her and the upcoming event.

Sydney McLaughlin in the World Athletic Championships: A complete guide

McLaughlin is currently only slated to compete in the 400m Hurdles, despite also being a world-renowned sprinter. All events will be available for livestream from either the World Athletic Championships YouTube page or Facebook.

The full schedule for the event is available on the official website. It lists all the events and what time (Oregon local time) they will be streaming. For those interested in watching McLaughlin, the 400m Women's Hurdles event will be on Day Five, July 19.

The day will only feature an afternoon session, and McLaughlin's will be the first of the day. At 5:15 p.m. local time, the heats for the hurdles event will begin.

Day Five schedule (Image via World Athletic Championships

The semifinals for that event will be the following day at 6:15. Should McLaughlin advance (a likely scenario), she'll also be featured in this event.

The final will take place on July 22 at 7:50 pm. Should McLaughlin make it all the way to the end, viewers will see her, presumably for the last time, at this hour.

McLaughlin has had a decorated career as an American athlete, despite being just 22 years of age. Just a few weeks ago, the runner set a personal best in the 400m Hurdles, which was also a world record. McLaughlin finished in just 51.41 seconds.

In the Indoor 300m sprint, she set an under-20 world best in 2017. She completed the event in just 36.20 seconds.

Kemal Forde 🇯🇲 @kemal_e_forde

1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce~ 100m

2. Sydney McLaughlin~ 400mh

3. Hansel Parchment~ 110mh

4. Noah Lyles~ 200m

5. Femke Bol~ 400mh Five Undefeated Athletes and their events:1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce~ 100m2. Sydney McLaughlin~ 400mh3. Hansel Parchment~ 110mh4. Noah Lyles~ 200m5. Femke Bol~ 400mh Five Undefeated Athletes and their events:1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce~ 100m 🇯🇲2. Sydney McLaughlin~ 400mh 🇺🇸 3. Hansel Parchment~ 110mh 🇯🇲4. Noah Lyles~ 200m 🇺🇸 5. Femke Bol~ 400mh 🇳🇱

The decorated athlete has also had several other top notch performances at events throughout her career. At the World Youth Championships in 2015, she finished first in the 400m hurdles.

At the 2019 World Championships, she finished second in the 400m Hurdles and first in the 4x400m relay. She also competed in the most recent Summer Olympics, in which she took home gold in both the 400m Hurdles and the 4x400m relay.

