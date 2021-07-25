Who is Sydney McLaughlin? Net worth, records & Olympic performances

Sydney McLaughlin is one of the best athletes in the 400-meter hurdles event. At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the 21-year old will try to cement her place as a top tier athlete. Here's more on that and a few other facts about the American hurdles runner.

# 1 Sydney McLaughlin belonged to a family of athletes

Sydney McLaughlin grew up in Dunellen, New Jersey. Her father Willie was a semi-finalist in the 400 meters race at the 1984 Olympic trials. Her mother was also a runner. Her brother Taylor won silver in the 400-meter hurdles event at the 2016 IAAF World U-20 Championships. When she was six, Sydney's parents took her to a meet for the first time. Since then, she hasn't looked back.

# 2 How much is Sydney McLaughlin worth?

Sydney McLaughlin signed a professional contract with New Balance in 2018. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be around $ 2 million.

# 3 Sydney McLaughlin: Youngest U.S. track and field athlete at Rio Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin finshed 3rd at the US Olympic trials 2016, enough to book a spot on the track and field team going to Rio. She became the youngest athlete to make it to an Olympic team since Carol Lewis qualified for the 1980 games. McLaughlin finished fifth in her semi-final race, but she has grown a lot since. She could help the US team win a medal in Tokyo.

# 4 Sydney McLaughlin is a world record holder

Sydney McLaughlin has had a phenomenal career so far. She broke the 400 meters hurdles record at the USA trials on June 27, 2021, finishing the race in 51.90 seconds. She became the only female athlete to have breached the 52 second mark in 400 meters hurdles.

# 5 How many medals has Sydney McLaughlin won in her career?

Sydney McLaughlin set the stage for a great career ahead as she claimed two medals in the 2019 World Championships in Doha. She won gold in the 4X400m relay, and silver in the 400m hurdles. McLaughlin reigned supreme at the junior level when she won gold at the World Youth Championship.

