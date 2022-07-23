World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 9 schedule: Events, timings, livestream links, and more

The ninth day of the World Athletics Championships 2022 will be held on July 23, 2022. The biennial international tournament will come to its conclusion the very next day, July 24, 2022.

The United States of America is hosting the tournament for the very first time at its legendary Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Over 2,000 athletes are taking part in the World Athletics Championships 2022, representing as many as 200 countries.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Detailed schedule for Day 9

The schedule for Day 9 of the World Athletics Championship 2022 (Image via World Athletics)

A total of five events will be held in the morning session, whereas the rest will be conducted in the evening. The finals of the following events will be held on Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships 2022:

Triple Jump: Final (Men)

800 Meters: Final (Men)

5000 Meters: Final (Women)

Javelin Throw: Final (Men)

400 Meters: Decathlon (Men)

4X100 Meters Relay: Final (Women)

4X100 Meters Relay: Final (Men)

Here is a detailed schedule of all the events that are set to take place on 23 July 2022:

Morning Session

100 Meters : Decathlon (Men) will be held at 09:50 AM

Long Jump: Decathlon (Men) will be held at 10:40 AM

100 Meters Hurdles: Heats (Women) will be held at 11:20 AM

Long Jump: Qualification (Women) will be held at 12:00 Noon

Shot Put: Decathlon (Men) will be held at 12:10 PM

Afternoon Session

High Jump: Decathlon (Men) will be held at 04:10 PM

4X400 Meters Relay: Heats (Women) will be held at 05:10 PM

4X400 Meters Relay: Heats (Men) will be held at 05:40 PM

Tripe Jump: Final (Men) will be held at 06:00 PM

800 Meters: Final (Men) will be held at 06:10 PM

5000 Meters: Final (Women) will be held at 06:25 PM

Javelin Throw: Final (Men) will be held at 06:35 PM

400 Metres: Decathlon (Men) will be held at 06:55 PM

4X100 Meters Relay: Final (Women) will be held at 07:30 PM

4X100 Meters Relay: Final (Men) will be held at 07:50 PM

Note: The above times are denoted in PDT or Pacific Daylight Time.

Streaming and Broadcasting Details

Sports enthusiasts can tune it to Peacock to catch the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Image via Peacock)

Interested viewers can opt to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 via the official Facebook page or YouTube channel of World Athletics. Here are other channels/streaming platforms that viewers can tune into:

CNBC - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET Peacock - 11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET

11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET NBC Sports - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

