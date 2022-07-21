World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 8 schedule: Events, timings, livestream links, and more

With the conclusion of the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2022, the United States of America is at the top of the medal charts. This achievement is even more special as the country is hosting the track and field event for the first time in its history.

The renowned Hayward Field Stadium at the University of Oregon, Eugene, is the location for the World Athletics Championships. The international tournament will come to a conclusion on July 24.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Detailed scheduled for Day 8

The complete schedule for Day 8 of the World Athletics Championship 2022 (Image via World Athletics)

The finals of the following track and field events will be held on the eighth day of the World Athletics Championships 2022:

Javelin Throw: Final (Women)

400 Metres: Final (Women)

400 Metres: Final (Men)

400 Metres Hurdles: Final (Women)

Only one event will be held in the morning session and the remaining eight sessions will be held in the evening.

Morning Session

35 Kilometres Race Walk: Final (Women) will be held at 06:15 AM

Afternoon Session

Pole Vault: Qualification (Men) will be held at 05:05 PM

4X100 Metres Relay: Heats (Women) will be held at 05:40 PM

4X100 Metres Relay: Heats (Men) will be held at 06:05 PM

Javelin Throw: Final (Women) will be held at 06:20 PM

800 Metres: Semi-Final (Women) will be held at 06:35 PM

400 Metres: Final (Women) will be held at 07:15 PM

400 Metres: Final (Men) will be held at 07:35 PM

400 Metres Hurdles: Final (Women) will be held at 07:50 PM

Note: The timings given above are local times and are denoted in PDT or Pacific Daylight Time.

Streaming and broadcasting details

Sports enthusiasts can tune it to Peacock to catch the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Image via Peacock)

Here are the channels that are broadcasting the World Athletics Championships 2022:

CNBC - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET Peacock - 11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET

11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET NBC Sports - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

Aside from the above, fans can also opt for the official World Athletics Facebook or YouTube channels to watch the track and field events.

