World Athletics Championships 2022: Medal table after Day 6 

Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2022 is all set to start on Thursday, July 21, 2022. More than half the events have concluded and people have got to witness winners from various countries around the world.

In terms of medal tally, the United States of America is leading with six gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals. The USA is followed by Ethiopia and Kenya, respectively.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Complete list of medals (up to Day 6)

Here are all the medals won by athletes up to the sixth day of the various track and field events at the World Athletics Championships 2022:

Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

20 Kilometres Race Walk (Women)

Gold – Kimberly Garcia Leon (Persia)

Silver – Katarzyna Zdzieblo (Poland)

Bronze – Shijie Qieyang (China)

20 Kilometres Race Walk (Men)

Gold – Toshikazu Yamanishi (Japan)

Silver – Koki Ikeda (Japan)

Bronze – Perseus Karlstrom (Sweden)

4x400 Metres Relay (Mixed)

Gold – Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Alexander Ogando, and Fiordaliza Cofil (Dominican Republic)

Silver – Liemarvin Bonevacia, Lieke Klaver, Tony Van Diepen, and Femke Bol (Netherland)

Bronze – Elija Godwin, Allyson Felix, Vernon Norwood, and Kennedy Simon (USA)

Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Hammer Throw (Men)

Gold – Pawel Fajdek (Poland)

Silver – Wojciech Nowicki (Poland)

Bronze – Elvind Henriksen (Norway)

10,000 Metres (Women)

Gold – Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia)

Silver – Hellen Obiri (Kenya)

Bronze – Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (Kenya)

Long Jump (Men)

Gold – Jianan Wang (China)

Silver – Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece)

Bronze – Simon Ehammer (Switzerland)

Shot Put (Women)

Gold – Chase Ealey (USA)

Silver – Lijao Gong (China)

Bronze – Jessica Schilder (Netherland)

100 Metres (Men)

Gold – Fred Kerley (USA)

Silver – Marvin Bracy (USA)

Bronze – Treyvon Bromell (USA)

Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Marathon (Men)

Gold – Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia)

Silver – Mosinet Geremew (Ethiopia)

Bronze – Bashir Abdi (Belgium)

Hammer Throw (Women)

Gold – Brooke Andersen (USA)

Silver – Camryn Rogers (Canada)

Bronze – Janee’ Kassanavoid (USA)

10,000 Metres (Men)

Gold – Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda)

Silver – Stanley Waithaka Mburu (Kenya)

Bronze – Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda)

Pole Vault (Women)

Gold – Katie Negeotte (USA)

Silver – Sandi Morris (USA)

Bronze – Nina Kennedy (Australia)

Shot Put (Men)

Gold – Ryan Crouser (USA)

Silver – Joe Kovacs (USA)

Bronze – Josh Awotunde (USA)

110 Metres Hurdles (Men)

Gold – Grant Holloway (USA)

Silver – Trey Cunningham (USA)

Bronze – Asier Martinez (Spain)

100 Metres (Women)

Gold – Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce

Silver – Shericka Jackson

Bronze – Elaine Thompson-Herah

Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Marathon (Women)

Gold – Gotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia)

Silver – Judith Jeptum Korir (Kenya)

Bronze – Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (Israel)

High Jump (Men)

Gold – Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar)

Silver – Sanghyeok Woo (South Korea)

Bronze – Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine)

Triple Jump (Women)

Gold – Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)

Silver – Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica)

Bronze – Tori Franklin (USA)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men)

Gold – Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco)

Silver – Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia)

Bronze – Conseslus Kipruto (Kenya)

1500 Metres (Women)

Gold – Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)

Silver – Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)

Bronze – Laura Muir (Great Britain)

Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

High Jump (Women)

Gold – Eleanor Patterson (Australia)

Silver – Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine)

Bronze – Elena Vallortigara (Italy)

Discus Throw (Men)

Gold – Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia)

Silver – Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania)

Bronze – Andrius Gudzius (Lithuania)

1500 Metres (Men)

Gold – Jake Wightman (Great Britain)

Silver – Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)

Bronze – Mohamed Katir (Spain)

400 Metres Hurdles (Men)

Gold – Alison dos Santos (Brazil)

Silver – Rai Benjamin (USA)

Bronze – Trevor Bassitt (USA)

Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships 2022

Discus Throw (Women)

Gold – Bin Feng (China)

Silver – Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)

Bronze – Valarie Allman (USA)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women)

Gold – Norah Jeruto (Kazakhstan)

Silver – Werkuha Getachew (Ethiopia)

Bronze – Mekides Abebe (Ethiopia)

