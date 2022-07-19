World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 6 schedule: Events, timings, livestream links, and more

The World Athletics Championships 2022 has four more days left and will come to its conclusion on July 24, 2022. The United States of America is hosting the renowned international track and field competition for the first time ever at the Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

The fifth day of the World Athletics Championships is done and dusted and sports enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the sixth day of the tournament. Day 6 will take place on July 19, 2022.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Detailed schedule for Day 6

The complete schedule for Day 6 of the World Athletics Championship 2022 (Image via World Athletes)

The finals of the following two events will take place:

Discus Throw (Women)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women)

Similar to Day 5, there are no track and field events scheduled to take place during the morning session. All events will be held in the afternoon session. The detailed schedule is given below:

Javelin Throw: Qualification – Group A (Women) will be held at 03:20 pm

5000 Metres: Heats (Women) will be held at 04:25 pm

Javelin Throw: Qualification – Group B (Women) will be held at 04:50 pm

800 Metres: Heats (Men) will be held at 05:20 pm

400 Metres Hurdles: Semi-Final (Women) will be held at 06:15 pm

Discus Throw: Final (Women) will be held at 06:30 pm

400 Metres: Semi-Final (Women) will be held at 06:45 pm

400 Metres: Semi-Final (Men) will be held at 07:15 pm

3000 Metres Steeplechase: Final (Women) will be held at 07:45 pm

Streaming and Broadcasting Details

Sports enthusiasts can tune it to Peacock to catch the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Image via Peacock)

Here are the channels where the events of the international competition will be broadcast:

CNBC - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET Peacock - 11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET

11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET NBC Sports - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

Unfortunately, there are many countries where the World Athletics Championships 2022 will not be broadcast. They can choose to view track and field events by tuning in to the official Facebook page or YouTube channel of World Athletics.

