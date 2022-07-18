World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 5 schedule: Events, timings, livestream links, and more

Sports enthusiasts from all around the world have witnessed four exciting days of the World Athletics Championships 2022, which started on July 15. The athletes are now gearing up for the fifth day of the international track and field tournament, which will end on July 24.

For the first time, the World Athletics Championships is being held in the United States of America. The legendary Hayward Field Stadium at the University of Oregon in Eugene is hosting 200 countries and over 2000 athletes across multiple disciplines.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Detailed schedule for Day 5

The complete schedule for Day 5 of the World Athletics Championship 2022 (Image via World Athletes)

The finals of four categories will be held on the fifth day of the competition on July 19. They are as follows:

High Jump (Women)

Discus Throw (Men)

1500 Metres (Men)

400 Metres Hurdles (Men).

The fifth day of the international tournament will not have a morning session, so all the events will be held in the afternoon. The start time of the track and field events are as follows:

400 Metres Hurdles: Heats (Women) will be held at 05:15 PM

High Jump: Final (Women) will be held at 05:40 PM

200 Metres: Semi-Final (Women) will be held at 06:05 PM

Discus Throw: Final (Men) will be held at 06:33 PM

200 Metres: Semi-Final (Men) will be held at 06:50 PM

1500 Metres: Final (Men) will be held at 07:30 PM

400 Metres Hurdles: Final (Men) will be held at 07:50 PM

Note: The times given above are local timings and are denoted in PDT or Pacific Daylight Time.

Streaming and Broadcasting Details

Sports enthusiasts can tune it to Peacock to catch the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Image via Peacock)

One of the easiest ways to watch the international track and field tournament is on the official Facebook page or YouTube channel of World Athletics.

Viewers can also tune into the following channels or platforms if they want to catch the World Athletics Championships 2022 action live:

CNBC - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET Peacock - 11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET

11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET NBC Sports - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far