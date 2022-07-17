World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 4 schedule: Events, timings, live stream links, and more

Over 1500 athletes from all over the world are gearing up for the fourth day of the World Athletics Championships 2022. The competition will take place at the Hayward Field Stadium at the University of Oregon, Eugene, USA on July 18, 2022. The United States of America is hosting the World Athletics Championships for the first time.

The highlight of the third day was Chase Ealey becoming the first American woman to win a world title in Shot Put. Moreover, three American sprinters - Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Travon Bromell - won all three medals - gold, silver and bronze respectively - in the 100 Metres race.

The famous international biennial competition has six more days left and will come to a conclusion on July 24, 2022.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Detailed schedule for Day 4

The complete schedule for Day 4 of the World Athletics Championship 2022 (Image via World Athletes)

The finals of the following track and field events will be held on Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2022:

Marathon (Women)

High Jump (Men)

Triple Jump (Women)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men)

1500 Metres (Women).

Only four events will be held in the morning session, while the others will be held in the afternoon. Here's a detailed schedule for all the events scheduled on the fourth day of the World Athletics Championships 2022:

Morning Session

Marathon: Final (Women) will be held at 06:15 AM

Long Jump: Heptathlon (Women) will take place at 09:35 AM

Javelin Throw: Heptathlon – Group A (Women) will take place at 10:50 AM

Javelin Throw: Heptathlon – Group B (Women) will take place at 11:50 AM.

Afternoon Session

200 Metres: Heats (Men) will be held at 05:05 PM

Discus Throw: Qualification – Group A (Women) will be held at 05:10 PM

High Jump: Final (Men) will be held at 05:45 PM

200 Metres: Heats (Women) will be held at 06:00 PM

Triple Jump: Final (Women) will be held at 06:20 PM

Discus Throw: Qualification – Group B (Women) will be held at 06:35 PM

800 Metres: Heptathlon (Women) will be held at 06:55 PM

3000 Metres Steeplechase: Final (Men) will be held at 07:20 PM

1500 Metres: Final (Women) will be held at 07:50 PM.

Note: The times given above are local timings and are in PDT or Pacific Daylight Time.

Streaming and Broadcasting Details

Sports enthusiasts can tune it to Peacock to catch the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Image via Peacock)

The World Athletics Championships will be broadcast on the following channels at the times mentioned below:

CNBC - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET Peacock - 11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET

11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET NBC Sports - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

Viewers who cannot access the above channels can opt to watch the track and field events on the official Facebook page or YouTube channel of World Athletics.

