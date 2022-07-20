World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 7 schedule: Events, timings, livestream links, and more

The World Athletics Championships 2022 commenced on July 15, 2022, and included 49 track and field events that were set to be conducted over a period of 10 days. While half of the events have already got their medalists, the finals of the remaining events will take place on the last four days of the competition.

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is being held in the United States of America for the very first time. The University of Oregon’s legendary Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene is playing host to over 2000 athletes from 200 countries around the world.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Detailed schedule for Day 7

The complete schedule for Day 7 of the World Athletics Championship 2022 (Image via World Athletes)

The finals of only two events will be held towards the end of the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2022:

200 Metres (Men)

200 Metres (Women)

Similar to the fifth and sixth days of the international tournament, all of the events will be held in the afternoon session. The detailed schedule for the remaining track and field events is given below:

Javelin Throw: Qualification – Group A (Men) will be held at 05:05 PM

800 Metres: Heats (Women) will be held at 05:10 PM

5000 Metres: Heats (Men) will be held at 06:10 PM

Triple Jump: Qualification (Men) will be held at 06:20 PM

Javelin Throw: Qualification – Group B (Men) will be held at 06:35 PM

800 Metres: Semi-Final (Men) will be held at 07:00 PM

200 Metres: Final (Women) will be held at 07:35 PM

200 Metres: Final (Men) will be held at 07:50 PM

Note: The times given above are local times and are denoted in PDT or Pacific Daylight Time.

Streaming and broadcasting details

Sports enthusiasts can tune it to Peacock to catch the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Image via Peacock)

Citizens from countries where the World Athletics Championships 2022 are not being broadcast can opt to view the events on the official Facebook page or YouTube channel of World Athletics. The timings will be in tandem with the ones given above.

There are three main platforms/channels where the games will be broadcast, the details of which are given below:

CNBC - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET Peacock - 11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET

11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET NBC Sports - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

