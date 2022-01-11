"It’s probably one of the biggest accomplishments of my life" - Steph Curry fondly recalls an instance where he got Michael Jordan to talk about the Ryder Cup

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors was recently on GQ’s latest episode of “Actually Me” where he answered questions that fans had posed on social media for him. He was asked about his game, his teammates and peers, among other things.

Steph was provided an image of himself with six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan on a golf course during the session. The two were caught discussing something, and the image was posted with a question – “What are they talking about?”

Migz (29-9) @MVPhoenix2 "The fact that I could get Michael Jordan on a golf course to talk about the Ryder Cup. It's probably one of the biggest accomplishments of my life" - Steph Curry "The fact that I could get Michael Jordan on a golf course to talk about the Ryder Cup. It's probably one of the biggest accomplishments of my life" - Steph Curry https://t.co/339Jc6xANC

Steph Curry has loved golf since his younger days, a fact that he has shared with the media as well. In July last year, he competed in the 32nd American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament alongside his father Dell Curry and brother Seth Curry.

Watch Live From The Ryder Cup tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF, Basketball 🤝 Golf @StephenCurry30 sits down with Michael Jordan to talk about his history at the #RyderCup , competing on the greatest stages in sports & more!Watch Live From The Ryder Cup tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF, bit.ly/3m0Hacc and NBC Sports App. Basketball 🤝 Golf@StephenCurry30 sits down with Michael Jordan to talk about his history at the #RyderCup, competing on the greatest stages in sports & more!Watch Live From The Ryder Cup tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF, bit.ly/3m0Hacc and NBC Sports App. https://t.co/5buukcaT8G

The tweet was from a sit-down Curry had with Michael Jordan to discuss the 2021 Ryder Cup – a biennial men’s golf competition. Steph answered, saying:

“The fact that I could get Michael Jordan on a golf course to talk about the Ryder Cup, it’s probably one of the biggest accomplishments of my life.”

The tweet was from the account “NBA on ESPN” and Steph replied to it, saying:

“There’s a lot of crossover between golf and basketball in terms of competitive fire and the pursuit of perfection, so we had a lot of things to cover on that one.”

Steph Curry is often referred to as the Michael Jordan of this era

Steph is just in his 13th NBA season and already has an elaborate resume. He has won two regular-season MVPs and three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors. Steph also joined an elite group of players earlier this season when the NBA 75th Anniversary team was announced.

Since the 2014-15 season, with His Airness' former teammate Steve Kerr as his head coach, the Baby-Faced Assassin has revolutionized the game. He has brought in a fast-paced brand of basketball, playing exceptionally even without the ball in his hands. Steph’s extended range has also forced defenders to guard him higher up the court, in turn creating open chances for his teammates inside the paint or at the perimeter.

Steph Curry is a long way from being in the top ten all-time scorers' list, with 19,400 career points, but there is one throne he sits at the top of. Curry recently surpassed Ray Allen to become the all-time leader in made three-pointers. He now has 3,016 three-pointers and a lot of time in hand to make the record untouchable.

While Michael Jordan has six NBA Championships, with a perfect record in the NBA Finals, Curry’s impact on the game has been enormous. Steph is close to turning 34 and might be on his way to putting up an MVP-caliber 2021-22 season.

The Golden State Warriors are currently first in the Western Conference with a 30-9 record and have seemingly returned to their best form.. Steph has played 36 games, averaging a team-leading 26.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6 assists.

Klay Thompson’s spectacular return has also improved the Warriors’ chances of winning another NBA Championship. That would make it four championships for Steph Curry, adding another accomplishment to his kitty.

