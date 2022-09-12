How much did Shane Lowry win at the BMW PGA Championship?

Shane Lowry ended a 38-month win drought at the DP World Tour by winning the BMW PGA Championship. Lowry edged Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to emerge victorious.

The 35-year-old put forth his A game to win the event, which was reduced to 54 holes due to Friday’s game being canceled following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Shane Lowry secured his sixth DP World Tour title on Sunday (September 11). This is his first title win since The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019. The Irishman finished ahead of Ryder Cup team-mates McIlroy and Rahm and celebrated by kissing the prestigious trophy. Lowry also bagged a hefty paycheck for winning the 2022 BMW PGA Championship.

How much did Shane Lowry win?

Lowry took home a paycheck of $1.36 million for winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. His first win since the 2019 Open Championship saw Shane Lowry take the million-dollar prize from an overall purse of $8 million.

The payout was significantly higher than the second-place winner. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm won $692,000 each for finishing second.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize payout at the BMW PGA Championship:

Winner: Shane Lowry - $1,360,000

T-2: Rory Mcilroy - $692,000

T-2: Jon Rahm - $692,000

T-4: Talor Gooch - $400,000

T-5: Thomas Detry - $264,800

T-5: Viktor Hovland - $264,800

T-5: Soren Kjeldsen - $264,800

T-5: Patrick Reed - $264,800

T-9: Rafa Cabrera Bello - $156,000

T-9: Billy Horschel - $156,000

T-9: Francesco Molinari - $156,000

T-9: Matthieu Pazon - $156,000

Guido Migliozzi, Adrian Otaegui, Matthew Southgate, Lee Westwood, and Fabrizio Zanotti were the other golfers who won over $100,000 in prizes. Meanwhile, Abraham Ancer, Rasmus Hojgaard, David Horsey, and Ian Poulter settled for prizes below the 100 thousand mark.

Shane Lowry wins the BMW PGA Championship

Lowry posted a seven-under 65 score after making an eagle and five birdies. He headed into the final round two strokes off the lead. However, Lowry turned it around and closed off a bogey-free week at the Wentworth event to pick up the win over McIlroy and Rahm.

Celebrating the victory, Shane Lowry stated that the win was 'one for the good guys'. He capped off his flawless performance by taking a jibe at the LIV Golf players present at the championship event. Lowry, who had earlier stated that he 'can’t stand' the Saudi-backed LIV Golf players on the field, backed his statement.

Speaking about the 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Shane Lowry stated that the win 'meant a lot'. He said:

“I made no secret how I feel about the whole thing. I wanted to win for myself first and foremost, but or everyone that has stayed loyal to this Tour I really feel this is one for the good guys… It means a lot. It’s been a good year but felt like I’ve been close a few times and only a few tournaments left this season and I really wanted to win one and this was top of the list."

"I’m so happy. I can’t put into words how happy I am, how much I love this tour, this tournament. I’m the happiest man in the world right now.”

It is pertinent to note that Talor Gooch's fourth-place finish was the highest position achieved by a LIV Golf player at the event.

Following the eventful BMW PGA Championship event at Wentworth, the DP World Tour season will now move to Italy next for the DS Automobiles Italian Open, which begins on Thursday (September 15).

