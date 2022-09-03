"I wouldn't take a billion dollars" - Gary Player rips LIV Golf, Cameron Smith, amid debate

The multimillion-dollar LIV Golf series has been in controversy ever since its inception. The Saudi-backed series that began in June continues to be on the receiving end of criticism, with the latest dig at the circuit coming from Gary Player.

The golf legend on Thursday slammed the controversial LIV Golf series and the PGA Tour players for defecting to it. Interestingly, the attack could be considered "friendly fire" as Player himself is an ambassador for Saudi Golf.

The 86-year-old, who has nine major titles to his name, had even run into trouble after he wore the Saudi Golf logo while appearing at the Honorary Starters ceremony at the Masters.

Player has come forward to slam LIV amid the raging PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. Commenting on the newly introduced league and its high-paid golfers, the golf legend said that he could not come to terms with anyone being a champion from the event.

He dismissed the series' structure and called it a "tour for people who don't have confidence in their future."

Speaking about LIV Golf on BBC Radio 5Live, Gary Player said:

"I wouldn't take a billion dollars for my nine majors on both tours. I worked hard. I had desire. I traveled the world. It was an education, I met wonderful people. How can you ever be a champion playing a tour with 54 holes and no cut? They don't have the confidence they can be winners."

Player, who continues to remain associated with the Saudi Arabians, further stated that more players were switching to the fledgling circuit for money. The veteran golfer said he doesn't "blame" them for the switch. However, he also noted that the LIV Golf series could never overtake the PGA Tour as the top league.

He added:

"This tour [LIV], which the Saudis, who by the way are our allies, let's never forget that. I hear lots of detrimental things, but remember this: the players playing there now, they need the money. They've got families, and I don't blame them for playing there. You can't have your cake and eat it. That's the bed you've chosen, that's the bed you've got to lie in."

Player questions Cameron Smith’s defection to LIV Golf

Cameron Smith became the latest golfer to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. The Australian, world number 2 jumped boats and joined Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and a plethora of others. This was also questioned by Player.

Despite stating that he doesn't blame golfers for choosing LIV Golf over the PGA Tour, Gary Player dismissed Cameron Smith's defection. The nine-time major winner said that the Australian had the potential to be a 'superstar,' but now wonders about his future.

He said:

"Will he [Smith] be able to realize this great dream of being a champion? I don't know. I don't blame [Henrik] Stenson for going. He had no money, so he had to go. But this is a potential superstar. I think his advisors have given him the wrong advice."

GARY PLAYER @garyplayer Congratulations to Cameron Smith on capturing #The150thOpen . What a final round. Cameron is an incredible putter and it showed all weekend. Well done Cameron! Congratulations to Cameron Smith on capturing #The150thOpen. What a final round. Cameron is an incredible putter and it showed all weekend. Well done Cameron! https://t.co/n2tvKVLbol

Amid raging criticism, LIV has completed three events so far. The controversial league returns to host its fourth event in its inaugural season this week at The International. It is pertinent to note that Smith will be the highlight of the event.

