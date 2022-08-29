Why Rory McIlroy called PGA Tour ‘the greatest place to golf’

Ace golfer Rory McIlroy defeated World No.1 Scottie Scheffler to win the FedEx Cup on Sunday (August 28). While this was McIlroy’s third FedEx Cup win, it instantly became the Northern Ireland golfer’s most important one yet as it came amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate.

McIlroy has been one of the strongest voices on the PGA Tour. The golfer has been rallying support for the American series ever since the LIV Golf series became a talking point. Dismissing the controversial Saudi-backed series introduced as a rival to the PGA Tour, McIlroy recently spearheaded a series of meetings for the PGA.

The golfer added to the goodwill on Sunday as he described the PGA Tour as ‘the greatest place in the world to play off’. Winning a remarkable final round to secure the Tour Championship and a third FedEx Cup title, McIlroy said that the victory 'means an awful lot'.

After being declared champion, Rory McIlroy lauded the PGA Tour. The Irish golfer shared his passion for the US-based circuit amid the threat from LIV Golf.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rory McIlroy said:

"I believe in the game of golf; I believe in this tour in particular. I believe in the players on this tour. It's the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none. And I've played all over the world… This is an incredibly proud moment for me but it should also be an incredibly proud moment for the PGA Tour. They have had some hard times this year but we are getting through it.”

Taking a dig at the players who chose LIV Golf over the PGA, Rory McIlroy added:

"That was a spectacle out there today. Two of the best players in the world going head-to-head for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour and I hope everyone at home enjoyed that… I think out of anyone in the field, I care the least about the money. That’s probably it.”

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy’s comments come only days after the PGA Tour announced a major overhaul. Commissioner Jay Monahan announced significant changes to the existing tour structure after McIlroy and Tiger Woods held a player-only meeting that made headlines.

Woods and McIlroy also announced the launch of a tech-infused golf league as a part of the PGA Tour overhaul.

Rory McIlroy wins the FedEx Cup

McIlroy became the first three-time winner in the history of the FedEx Cup after he came from behind to defeat Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy bagged the $18 million prize along with the trophy, taking his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season.

The exciting golfing match saw McIlroy overtake Masters champion Scheffler. The Irish golfer closed with a 4-under 66, as the win slipped away from his American rival. Scheffler only managed one birdie in a 73 and ended up sharing second place with Sungjae Im.

The South Korean golfer picked up the pace towards the end and pushed himself up the table with a double bogey on the 14th hole. His 66, saw him split the second and third prizes with Scheffler. The duo walked away with $5.75 million each for their performances.

