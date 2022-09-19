“It’s just disgusting amounts of money” - Shane Lowry slams LIV Golf and ‘money-based’ talks in golf 

Shane Lowry won the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship last week. The 35-year-old has now come out to slam the ‘money’ talks in golf.

Lowry, who has been a strong backer of the PGA Tour, slammed LIV Golf and said that the money being thrown around in the sport is 'absolutely disgusting'.

Lowry fears the large amount of money being infused into gold could put fans off the game. The Irishman was speaking on a podcast when he revealed that he didn’t care much for the monetary part of the sport.

Having won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, Lowry has now claimed that he doesn’t know how much he won. It is pertinent to note that Lowryearned $1.36 million following his win.

The BMW PGA Championship champion has now asked the players to forget about the money and set eyes on what is right 'for golf, not what’s right for us'.

Lowry took a direct jibe at LIV Golf and addressed the tempting paychecks the new league was offering its players. Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, Shane Lowry said:

“If you play the game for money, maybe you should go there [to LIV Golf]. If you play the game for trophies, you shouldn’t. I have always said I don’t play the game for money, I never have. I feel like that’s why I didn’t even entertain it, to be honest.”

Lowry went on to explain how he focuses on the sport despite the ‘disgusting’ amounts of money being thrown in and added:

“When I looked at the trophy at Wentworth and I saw the names on the trophy, it’s the who’s who of European golf. It’s incredible my name gets to go on that, I don’t care how much money I won. When I had a few drinks on Sunday night, someone asked me, ‘How much money did you win today?’ And honestly, I have no idea."

"They wouldn’t believe me but I had no idea. I had to go to a text from the European Tour to check how much I won.”

Shane Lowry fears LIV Golf is 'creating a division'

The 2019 Open champion went on to state that the money-oriented format of the sport could alienate fans. The 35-year-old feels that people will eventually stop watching the sport due to the division caused by LIV Golf and said:

“I think the amounts of money that are being thrown about are absolutely disgusting at the minute. Even I feel like all people talk about is money now. Watching the Tour Championship, all the commentators kept talking about was how much money they were going to win, I was like, ‘Will you just talk about the trophy or the title or how many times Tiger has won it.' I think it’s just disgusting amounts of money."

"The general Joe Soap, who works his n**s off to make 50k a year, has to struggle to pay his membership, this is probably p***ing him off more than anyone. That’s the wrong thing to do.”

Lowry, who has played in the Saudi International for three years on the DP World Tour, added that he wasn’t happy with the direction the sport is headed.

It is pertinent to note that Phil Mickelson, who is LIV Golf’s marquee signing, had also pointed out that the fight between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour was unhealthy. Mickelson called for a truce, stating that it was in the best interests of the sport of golf.

