"Had it been someone else I wouldn’t be as comfortable as I am" - Rory McIlroy lauds Shane Lowry after his BMW PGA Championship win 

The BMW PGA Championship delivered yet another great finish as Shane Lowry downed Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to win the event. Lowry ended his 38-month win drought on the DP World Tour by taking the win at Wentworth. The 35-year-old was clearly the better player towards the end of the shortened game.

Lowry edged past former champions Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in the 54 holes game. The Irish golfer ended the bogey-free match at 65 edging Rahm by a shot, 17 under to 16 under. Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy also stumbled, as his 67 was one shot short. He shared the second position with Rahm.

While Rory McIlroy was upset about losing the title, he wasn’t dejected by the idea of his close friend winning it. It is no secret that McIlroy and Lowry are friends. The duo, who have been Ryder Cup teammates, showcased their friendship following the win too. After Lowry’s victory, the duo embraced each other and exchanged smiles.

Rory McIlroy says he is happy for Shane Lowry

McIlroy stated that he wasn’t too upset with the loss. Speaking to the media after the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy stated that he was happy for his friend and said:

“Shane winning softens the blow. Had it been someone else I wouldn’t be as comfortable as I am. Seeing a friend win is always great. I’m really happy for him. He has been knocking on the door a lot this year. The two that spring to mind are the Honda Classic and the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.”

McIlroy also admitted that he didn’t show his 'best stuff' in the final round. The ace golfer went on to state that he was looking forward to becoming more consistent and added:

“I know he has always played well here. It’s an event I know he will love to have won. He has been more consistent this year than ever before, which bodes well for the future and the Ryder Cup next year… It just wasn’t meant to be."

"I thought that putt on the last was in. It just sort of wiggled right on me at the end. Overall, though, this was another good week. I keep putting myself in these positions. That’s all you can ask for.”

Shane Lowry bagged a hefty paycheck of $1.36 million for his BMW PGA Championship win at Wentworth. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm won $692,000 each from the overall purse of $8 million.

Shane Lowry claims his win was 'for the good guys'

One reason why Rory McIlroy was happy for Shane Lowry’s win was that it came amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf rivalry. Much like McIlroy, Lowry has openly slammed the controversial Saudi-backed league.

Following the win, Lowry stated that the result was 'one for the good guys'. His comments came were seen as a jibe at the LIV Golf players present at the championship event.

It is pertinent to note that both Lowry and McIlroy have spoken out against the LIV players’ participation at the BMW PGA Championship. While Lowry stated that he 'can’t stand' the LIV Golf players on the field, McIlroy had taken a dig by claiming that they would struggle to play in the 72-holes event.

