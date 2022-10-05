LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022 odds, preview, and more explored

LIV Golf is back this weekend. After a successful event in Chicago, the controversial Saudi-backed series made its way to Bangkok, Thailand. The event, taking place from October 7 to 9 at the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club, will be LIV’s Asian debut.

The stakes for the LIV Golf Bangkok event are high as it is the second-last stop of the series’ inaugural season ahead of Jeddah. A total of 48 of LIV Golf’s elites will be in Bangkok looking to take as many points as possible before the event heads to Trump Doral, USA for the Team Championship finals later this month.

Moreover, the prize purse of $25 million of LIV Golf's inaugural season remains the biggest motivation for the series’ players. The winner of the upcoming event will bag a whopping $4 million. It is pertinent to note that the Stonehill Golf Club will witness 13 Olympians and 20 players with 10 or more professional wins in action over the weekend. While each will fight for the win, LIV’s Boston event winner Dustin Johnson and Chicago event winner Cameron Smith remain the favorites to take the top prize.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Johnson comes into the weekend as the favorite with +450 odds. He was closely followed by Smith with odds of +500. Joaquin Niemann is third on the odds list at +700 with Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, and Sergio Garcia following. The odds list seems to have changed over the weeks owing to players’ performances at past events.

The most notable downfall has been of the six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Phil Mickelson, who lies in the bottom half of the field with odds of +15000. Apart from Mickelson, Branden Grace, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Martin Kaymer, there will be some big names looking for a positive result in Bangkok. Thai golfing stars Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai will be others worth keeping an eye out for as they compete on their home soil.

Here are the odds for LIV Golf Bangkok

Dustin Johnson - +450

Cameron Smith - +500

Joaquin Niemann - +700

Talor Gooch - +1400

Louis Oosthuizen - +1800

Sergio Garcia - +2000

Patrick Reed - +2500

Paul Casey - +2500

Bryson DeChambeau - +2500

Abraham Ancer - +2500

Matthew Wolff - +3500

Lee Westwood - +3500

Kevin Na - +3500

Jason Kokrak - +3500

Harold Varner - +3500

Charles Howell - +3500

Brooks Koepka - +4000

Anirban Lahiri - +4000

Branden Grace - +4000

Pat Perez - +5500

Bend Wiesberger - +5500

Cameron Tringale - +6000

Matt Jones - +6500

Marc Leishman - +6500

Ian Poulter - +6500

Henrik Stenson - +6500

Char Schwartzel - +6500

Carlos Ortiz - +8000

Richard Bland - +8000

Peter Uihlein - +8000

Sam Horsfield - +10000

Martin Kaymer - +13000

Laurie Canter - +13000

Sadom Kaewkanjana - +15000

Scott Vincent - +15000

Phil Mickelson - +15000

Phachara Khongwatmai - +15000

Hudson Swafford - +15000

Graeme McDowell - +15000

Sihwan Kim - +20000

James Piot - +25000

Hideto Tanihara - +25000

Chase Koepka - +25000

Shaun Norris - +25000

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - +30000

Jediah Morgan - +40000

Turk Pettit - +40000

Wade Ormsby - +40000

Following the LIV Golf Bangkok event, the series will head to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on October 14 for its final event of the season ahead of the Team Championships that will be held in Miami, Florida at Trump Doral. People can watch the Bangkok event live on LIVGolf.com and YouTube.

