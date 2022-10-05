LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022 odds, preview, and more explored

LIV Golf is back this weekend. After a successful event in Chicago, the controversial Saudi-backed series made its way to Bangkok, Thailand. The event, taking place from October 7 to 9 at the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club, will be LIV’s Asian debut.
The stakes for the LIV Golf Bangkok event are high as it is the second-last stop of the series’ inaugural season ahead of Jeddah. A total of 48 of LIV Golf’s elites will be in Bangkok looking to take as many points as possible before the event heads to Trump Doral, USA for the Team Championship finals later this month.
Moreover, the prize purse of $25 million of LIV Golf's inaugural season remains the biggest motivation for the series’ players. The winner of the upcoming event will bag a whopping $4 million. It is pertinent to note that the Stonehill Golf Club will witness 13 Olympians and 20 players with 10 or more professional wins in action over the weekend. While each will fight for the win, LIV’s Boston event winner Dustin Johnson and Chicago event winner Cameron Smith remain the favorites to take the top prize.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Johnson comes into the weekend as the favorite with +450 odds. He was closely followed by Smith with odds of +500. Joaquin Niemann is third on the odds list at +700 with Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, and Sergio Garcia following. The odds list seems to have changed over the weeks owing to players’ performances at past events.
The most notable downfall has been of the six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Phil Mickelson, who lies in the bottom half of the field with odds of +15000. Apart from Mickelson, Branden Grace, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Martin Kaymer, there will be some big names looking for a positive result in Bangkok. Thai golfing stars Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai will be others worth keeping an eye out for as they compete on their home soil.
Here are the odds for LIV Golf Bangkok
- Dustin Johnson - +450
- Cameron Smith - +500
- Joaquin Niemann - +700
- Talor Gooch - +1400
- Louis Oosthuizen - +1800
- Sergio Garcia - +2000
- Patrick Reed - +2500
- Paul Casey - +2500
- Bryson DeChambeau - +2500
- Abraham Ancer - +2500
- Matthew Wolff - +3500
- Lee Westwood - +3500
- Kevin Na - +3500
- Jason Kokrak - +3500
- Harold Varner - +3500
- Charles Howell - +3500
- Brooks Koepka - +4000
- Anirban Lahiri - +4000
- Branden Grace - +4000
- Pat Perez - +5500
- Bend Wiesberger - +5500
- Cameron Tringale - +6000
- Matt Jones - +6500
- Marc Leishman - +6500
- Ian Poulter - +6500
- Henrik Stenson - +6500
- Char Schwartzel - +6500
- Carlos Ortiz - +8000
- Richard Bland - +8000
- Peter Uihlein - +8000
- Sam Horsfield - +10000
- Martin Kaymer - +13000
- Laurie Canter - +13000
- Sadom Kaewkanjana - +15000
- Scott Vincent - +15000
- Phil Mickelson - +15000
- Phachara Khongwatmai - +15000
- Hudson Swafford - +15000
- Graeme McDowell - +15000
- Sihwan Kim - +20000
- James Piot - +25000
- Hideto Tanihara - +25000
- Chase Koepka - +25000
- Shaun Norris - +25000
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - +30000
- Jediah Morgan - +40000
- Turk Pettit - +40000
- Wade Ormsby - +40000
Following the LIV Golf Bangkok event, the series will head to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on October 14 for its final event of the season ahead of the Team Championships that will be held in Miami, Florida at Trump Doral. People can watch the Bangkok event live on LIVGolf.com and YouTube.