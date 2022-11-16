LPGA CME Group Tour Championship 2022: Tee times, odds, where to watch and more

The LPGA season-ender 2022 CME Group Tour Championship is here. The top event on the women's professional golf calendar kicks off on Thursday, November 17 and will continue through to November 20

After a successful Pelican championship outing, the LPGA golfers are now at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida for the CME Group Tour Championship. The 72-hole event will feature a 60-player field, including several past champions.

The tee-off of Round 1 of the event is scheduled for 7:50 am. The last tee-off of round one will be at 12:40 pm when World No.1 contenders Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul will take the course.

LPGA @LPGA



You can watch the final tournament of the 2022 season on



Thursday: 2-5 p.m.



Friday: 2-5 p.m.



Saturday: 2-5 p.m.



Sunday: 1-4 p.m.



MORE INFO bit.ly/3Ak3SDX It's @CMEGroupLPGA time!You can watch the final tournament of the 2022 season on @GolfChannel @NBCSports and online this week!Thursday: 2-5 p.m.Friday: 2-5 p.m.Saturday: 2-5 p.m.Sunday: 1-4 p.m.MORE INFO It's @CMEGroupLPGA time! 👏You can watch the final tournament of the 2022 season on @GolfChannel, @NBCSports and online this week!⛳️ Thursday: 2-5 p.m. ⛳️ Friday: 2-5 p.m. ⛳️ Saturday: 2-5 p.m.⛳️ Sunday: 1-4 p.m. MORE INFO ⬇️ bit.ly/3Ak3SDX

The 2022 LPGA season will conclude over the weekend with the CME Group Tour Championship. The season-ending event has high stakes and impressive payouts with a $7 million prize purse. The winner of the event will take home a $2 million paycheck along with the trophy.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship odds

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship betters seem to have high hopes for Lydia Ko. The 25-year-old has emerged favorite to lift the championship trophy with strong odds of 8-to-1 (+800).

Thai golfer Atthaya Thitikul and American Nelly Korda are major names that follow on the betting odds list. Meanwhile, Lexi Thompson is at 16-to-1.

Despite having low odds, all eyes will be on Jin Young Ko, who will be looking to win the event for a third consecutive time. Having won the past two CME Group Tour Championships, Ko will look to collect the record-breaking $2 million first-place prize yet again on Sunday.

LPGA @LPGA



Lydia Ko

Atthaya Thitikul



Minjee Lee

Brooke Henderson



Hye-Jin Choi

Jennifer Kupcho



Lexi Thompson

Xiyu Lin



In Gee Chun

Nasa Hataoka



Celine Boutier

Hyo Joo Kim



Danielle Kang

Andrea Lee



Nelly Korda

Ayaka Furue



Jin Young Ko

Lilia Vu Featured groups at the @CMEGroupLPGA Lydia KoAtthaya ThitikulMinjee LeeBrooke HendersonHye-Jin ChoiJennifer KupchoLexi ThompsonXiyu LinIn Gee ChunNasa HataokaCeline BoutierHyo Joo KimDanielle KangAndrea LeeNelly KordaAyaka FurueJin Young KoLilia Vu Featured groups at the @CMEGroupLPGA ⛳️Lydia Ko Atthaya ThitikulMinjee LeeBrooke HendersonHye-Jin ChoiJennifer KupchoLexi ThompsonXiyu LinIn Gee ChunNasa HataokaCeline BoutierHyo Joo KimDanielle KangAndrea LeeNelly KordaAyaka FurueJin Young KoLilia Vu https://t.co/GezKCetC4U

Here is the list of top odds for the event:

Lydia Ko - 800

Atthaya Thitikul - 1200

Nelly Korda - 1200

Lexi Thompson - 1600

Hannah Green - 2000

Hye Jin Choi - 2000

Nasa Hataoka - 2000

Sei Young Kim - 2000

Brooke Henderson - 2200

Lilia Vu - 2200

Charley Hull - 2500

Danielle Kang - 2500

Hyo Joo Kim - 2500

Maja Stark - 2800

Xiyu Lin - 2800

Celine Boutier - 3300

Georgia Hall - 3300

In Gee Chun - 3300

Megan Khang - 3300

Minjee Lee - 3300

Yuka Saso - 3300

Ally Ewing - 4000

Ayaka Furue - 4000

Andrea Lee - 4500

Gaby Lopez - 4500

Inbee Park - 5000

Leona Maguire - 5000

A Lim Kim - 5500

Madelene Sagstrom - 5500

Carlota Ciganda - 6600

Jin Young Ko - 6600

Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 6600

Lizette Salas - 6600

Allisen Corpuz - 7500

Alison Lee - 8000

Matilda Castren - 8000

Narin An - 8000

Paula Reto - 8000

Cheyenne Knight - 9000

Jeongeun Lee - 9000

Mina Harigae - 9000

Ryann O'Toole - 9000

Gemma Dryburgh - 10000

Jennifer Kupcho - 10000

How to watch the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship will be available for viewing on the Golf Channel and Peacock. Live coverage of the event will take place on Thursday and Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Sunday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The event will also be live-streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Poll : 0 votes