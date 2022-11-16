LPGA CME Group Tour Championship 2022: Tee times, odds, where to watch and more

The LPGA season-ender 2022 CME Group Tour Championship is here. The top event on the women's professional golf calendar kicks off on Thursday, November 17 and will continue through to November 20
After a successful Pelican championship outing, the LPGA golfers are now at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida for the CME Group Tour Championship. The 72-hole event will feature a 60-player field, including several past champions.
The tee-off of Round 1 of the event is scheduled for 7:50 am. The last tee-off of round one will be at 12:40 pm when World No.1 contenders Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul will take the course.
The 2022 LPGA season will conclude over the weekend with the CME Group Tour Championship. The season-ending event has high stakes and impressive payouts with a $7 million prize purse. The winner of the event will take home a $2 million paycheck along with the trophy.
2022 CME Group Tour Championship odds
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship betters seem to have high hopes for Lydia Ko. The 25-year-old has emerged favorite to lift the championship trophy with strong odds of 8-to-1 (+800).
Thai golfer Atthaya Thitikul and American Nelly Korda are major names that follow on the betting odds list. Meanwhile, Lexi Thompson is at 16-to-1.
Despite having low odds, all eyes will be on Jin Young Ko, who will be looking to win the event for a third consecutive time. Having won the past two CME Group Tour Championships, Ko will look to collect the record-breaking $2 million first-place prize yet again on Sunday.
Here is the list of top odds for the event:
- Lydia Ko - 800
- Atthaya Thitikul - 1200
- Nelly Korda - 1200
- Lexi Thompson - 1600
- Hannah Green - 2000
- Hye Jin Choi - 2000
- Nasa Hataoka - 2000
- Sei Young Kim - 2000
- Brooke Henderson - 2200
- Lilia Vu - 2200
- Charley Hull - 2500
- Danielle Kang - 2500
- Hyo Joo Kim - 2500
- Maja Stark - 2800
- Xiyu Lin - 2800
- Celine Boutier - 3300
- Georgia Hall - 3300
- In Gee Chun - 3300
- Megan Khang - 3300
- Minjee Lee - 3300
- Yuka Saso - 3300
- Ally Ewing - 4000
- Ayaka Furue - 4000
- Andrea Lee - 4500
- Gaby Lopez - 4500
- Inbee Park - 5000
- Leona Maguire - 5000
- A Lim Kim - 5500
- Madelene Sagstrom - 5500
- Carlota Ciganda - 6600
- Jin Young Ko - 6600
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 6600
- Lizette Salas - 6600
- Allisen Corpuz - 7500
- Alison Lee - 8000
- Matilda Castren - 8000
- Narin An - 8000
- Paula Reto - 8000
- Cheyenne Knight - 9000
- Jeongeun Lee - 9000
- Mina Harigae - 9000
- Ryann O'Toole - 9000
- Gemma Dryburgh - 10000
- Jennifer Kupcho - 10000
How to watch the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship will be available for viewing on the Golf Channel and Peacock. Live coverage of the event will take place on Thursday and Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Sunday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
The event will also be live-streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.