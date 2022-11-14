Linn Grant out of the LPGA final as player opts against COVID vaccination

Linn Grant is a rising star in the golf world. The 23-year-old Swedish golfer qualified for next week's CME Group Tour Championship. However, she will not be able to compete in the competition due to travel restrictions related to her COVID vaccination, as reported by Golfweek. She will also miss the LPGA Tour season finale due to similar restrictions.

Linn Grant (Image via PGA Tour)

Grant, who turned professional in 2021, has won nine professional events so far and has four top-10 finishes. The impressive golfer has not played a single US tournament and still qualified for the LPGA Tour. She was excited about the season finale, competing to win $2 million in prize money. It was one of the best opportunities of her career, but the golfer missed the chance.

Linn Grant released a statement to the media:

“Under normal circumstances, I would naturally love to partake in the CME. Like everybody else out there, it is a clear goal to play the season-ending event, especially this year when CME is putting out the biggest check in women’s golf history. In isolation, it is of course fantastic for us players, but more importantly, it is a clear statement that shows direction of the true worth of women’s golf. Nevertheless, with travel restrictions to enter the U.S. for unvaccinated still remaining, it is still not an option for me to play LPGA events in the U.S. This is the sole reason I am not playing the CME."

She further elaborated:

“I understand some people want to know why I am not playing in the U.S. I respect that. The simple reason is that I am not vaccinated. Regarding why, I ask the same respect back. It is something I want to keep internally with my family and team. What I can say is that currently there are only two scenarios making it possible for me to play events in U.S. – either through a positive outcome on a medical relief process or by the U.S. easing up on the travel restrictions.”

An inside look at the career of Linn Grant

Linn Grant, the granddaughter of Scottish golf professional James Grant, joined the Swedish national team in 2016. Her family has had its fair share of success in golf, and she is continuing the tradition.

Having represented her country at the European Girls' Team Championship, Linn Grant won the Junior Masters Invitational in 2016. She has also won the European Ladies' Team Championship and holds the record for winning the championship three times.

Grant had a successful amateur career, winning dozens of championships, and was ranked fourth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

She turned professional in August 2021 and claimed two consecutive second positions on the Ladies European Tour, and earlier this year, she won the championship. In June 2022, Linn Grant became the first female golfer to win on the European Tour at a tournament with a field mixed with 78 women and 78 men. However, she is still waiting to win a major championship.

