What happened to Maria Fassi? Why she is out of LPGA's finale

Mexican golfer Maria Fassi could easily be considered the next big thing in women's golf. The 24-year-old has been making waves ever since her amateur days. She turned pro in 2019, showing an exemplary performance at the 2019 US Women's Open.

However, COVID-19 pandemic struck and took away a major chunk of her early days as a professional golfer. Despite this setback, she competed in the 2020 Cooper Communities NWA Classic and registered her first professional win.

Fassi was one of the golfers to look out for in the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship conducted by the LPGA tour. She powered through the tough competition that she faced to lead the group during the first round.

She said at the time, according to LPGA.com:

"I think every single one of us out here wants to finish the year at CME. For me, it was a very tough season at the beginning and kind of got back on my feet towards middle, end of the season. So now that I have a chance, and especially after today's round, it's just keep doing what I've been doing today."

However, tragedy struck when she played the final hole. Maria Fassi faced a 80-foot putt that she needed to two-putt to confirm her place in the LPGA finale. However, it was a difficult one and the last thing one would want to see given the circumstances.

Sadly, Fassi hit her ball 20 feet short of the hole, ultimately three-putting the hole. This destroyed all her chances of ending up in the Top 60 for the CME finale. Her season, too, ended with this disappointing turn of events.

Maria Fassi takes on golf inclusion with her non-profit organization

Not only is Maria Fassi setting her eyes on big prizes on the golf field, but she also has some incredible philanthropic goals to fulfill. A year ago, she launched her own non-profit organization, Fassi's Friends.

The foundation is a main platform that consists of a number of inclusive and adapted clinics, which are open to able-bodied and disabled children. They are also free of charge for children between the ages of 5 and 17.

The organization teamed up with a national youth development foundation First Tee. Together, they teach kids life skills through golf. The sessions are held on a weekly basis.

The initiative first started with one-hour sessions in one week. They have now been raised to two per week, serving almost 15 students, and have a waiting list.

Fassi spoke about the sessions, according to talkbusiness.net:

"We want to make sure everybody feels like they can come to First Tee to gather and play."

Maria Fassi was inspired through her own family to start such a foundation. Her cousin of her age, who lives in Argentina, is mute, deaf, and has brain paralysis. She served as an inspiration for Maria Fassi's noble initiative.

"She had a tough time finding anybody willing to teach her because of her disability. We grew up doing everything together. It was difficult for us when we couldn’t (play) golf together. I have always wanted to do something about it."

Even children from lower-income families are welcome to the foundation and they, too, can gain the chance to have equal participation. Fassi also conducts golf events.

