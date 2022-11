American golfer Nelly Korda has defended her title at the Pelican Women's Championship and earned $300,000 in prize money. She shot a six-under 64 in the final round to win against Lexi Thompson, who finished second and won $186,096.

Nelly Korda put on an impressive performance in the final round, making six birdies in an 11-hole stretch. She has victoriously defended her title and has now won eight LPGA Tour events in her career.

Nelly Korda (Image via LPGA)

With her victory, Nelly Korda reclaimed her World No. 1 ranking, leading behind the Thai teenager, Atthaya Thitikul. At the beginning of the year, she missed out on a few tournaments due to a blood clot and lost her title as the number-one golfer, but she has now regained it.

Prize money payout for players other than Nelly Korda at the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship

The Pelican Women's Championship has a purse of $2 million that was distributed among all the players competing in the event based on their rankings.

The winner, Nelly Korda, has received a whopping amount of $300,000, and here is the prize money for all the other players:

