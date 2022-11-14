Sebastian Korda congratulates sister Nelly Korda for winning Pelican Women's Championship

American tennis player Sebastian Korda has congratulated his golfer elder sister Nelly Korda for her triumph at the Pelican Women's Championship on Sunday.

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda won the tournament for the second consecutive year and strengthened her status as one of the world's best women golfers. The victory tasted sweeter for her as she overcame many adversities, including a blood clot in her left arm, to reign supreme.

Her brother Sebastian Korda, ranked No. 34 in the world, took to social media to share a picture of his sister hugging her caddie Jason McDede after a splendid win, and wrote:

"Let's go @nellykorda"

Sebastian Korda's Instagram story.

The Pelican Women's Championship was Nelly Kora's first LPGA Tour title this year.

Sebastian Korda trains with Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

Sebastian Korda in action at the Rolex Paris Masters. (PC: Getty Images)

Sebastian Korda got a chance to train with some of the best in the business for a few weeks and up his game, in an attempt to become the USA's top tennis player.

He is part of a new generation of American players - including Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe and Jenson Brooksby, among others - who are pushing each other in their quest to ace the sport.

In a conversation with tennis MAGAZIN, Korda spoke about his training stint with Agassi and Graf, calling the former a mentor of his. He also said that despite being retired, Graff can play like any other current pro player, giving them a run for their money.

"Andre is a mentor to me. I was allowed to spend a few weeks with him and Steffi. They are incredible as a couple. Steffi can still play tennis like she did in her prime," he said.

Korda also recently joined hands with the sports apparel brand Nike. The 22-year-old has been using their apparel since July this year and is now officially a part of the Nike family. Korda was previously with Adidas. The mid-season switch saw Korda playing in Nike outfits and the player expressed hopes of representing the company in special projects.

The American's 2022 season came to an end at the Paris Masters following a first-round defeat at the hands of Alex de Minaur. While both players won a set each, it was the Australian who had the last laugh with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1440 votes