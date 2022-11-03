Who is Atthaya Thitikul? Everything you need to know about the rookie who is LPGA's new No. 1

Atthaya Thitikul is the latest sensation in the golf world. The rookie teed up on Thursday (November 3) at the Toto Japan Classic as the World No. 1. The 19-year-old reached the No. 1 ranking in the world prior to her 20th birthday and joined Lydia Ko as the only teenager in LPGA history to accomplish the feat.

It is commendable that Thitikul is still in her rookie season as she topped the ranking table. With Sung Hyun Park as the only other player to reach No. 1 in her rookie season, Thitikul has already become the top name in the golf world.

Who is Atthaya Thitikul?

Atthaya Thitikul, who goes by the nickname 'Jeeno', was born in 2003, in the Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi, Thailand. The prodigy first started playing golf at the age of 6. The golfer chose the sport over tennis and decided to pursue it professionally.

She is now the second-ever rookie to reach the World no. 1 ranking in LPGA history. However, it wasn’t a surprise as the prodigy had shown glimpses of her talent from a very young age.

Atthaya Thitikul’s journey so far

Atthaya Thitikul’s first major break came in 2017 when she appeared at the Honda LPGA Thailand on the LPGA Tour as an amateur. She was 14 years old at the time and finished at a respectable 37th out of 66 competitors.

Shortly after this, she competed and won the Taiwan Amateur Open. Thitikul went on to become the youngest golfer ever to win a pro golf tournament as she clinched the Ladies European Thailand Championship in 2017 at the age of 14 years, 4 months and 19 days. The golfer shot a 70-71-70-72 to win by two and broke the record held by Lydia Ko.

Following this, the Thai prodigy became the No. 1 amateur in the world in June 2019. However, the stint lasted only a week. Thitikul climbed back up in October 2019 and spent 11 weeks on top. However, she lost the spot when she turned professional in January 2020.

The then-16-year-old played several events, including the Women’s NSW Open, in which she finished fourth. She went on to finish the season with five Thai LPGA wins.

LPGA @LPGA A message from your new @ROLEX Rankings #1, Atthaya Thitikul! A message from your new @ROLEX Rankings #1, Atthaya Thitikul! 👇 https://t.co/YnyKDifjVC

Earlier in October, Thitikul managed to claim the second spot in the world rankings. She made heads turn with the move, earning her the title of ‘fastest rising star in golf.’

Now, just weeks later, Thitikul has dethroned Jin Young Ko as the World No. 1. Ko, who spent a total of 152 weeks at No. 1, was only six weeks short of breaking Lorena Ochoa’s record for the most weeks at the top.

Atthaya Thitikul reacts to becoming World No. 1

Thitikul arrived in Japan this week as the World No. 1. Ahead of the Toto Japan Classic, she addressed the win and stated that she was 'feeling grateful'. Dubbed a ‘humble champion’ by fans, the Thai star said that she felt a lot of pressure leading the rankings.

Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference in Japan, Atthaya Thitikul said:

“I hadn’t thought that I would be No. 1 in the world that fast… And I didn’t think I would achieve this in my first year on the LPGA as well. Overall, I’m feeling great. Feeling grateful that this has happened this year.”

She added:

“Being No. 1 is pressure… I don’t know how long I’m going to be No. 1 in the world, but at least it’s just a ranking. But what you have to do is improve yourself a lot. I mean, no matter where I am – No. 1, 10, 20, or 100 – I’m just trying to improve myself and be myself every day that I play as a person and as a competitor as well.”

It is pertinent to note that there are three events left on the LPGA schedule in 2022 and Thitikul is set to skip next week’s Pelican LPGA Championship. The Thai prodigy will look to garner the best finish at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida to stay at the top of the rankings.

