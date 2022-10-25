What is inside World No.1 Rory McIlroy’s bag? Have a look

A decade after claiming the prestigious spot for the first time, Rory McIlroy has once again been named the world's top golfer. He supplanted Scottie Scheffler as the World No. 1 just recently.

McIlroy has been the top golfer nine times, which is impressive. A lot of factors go into that kind of ranking. Talent is first and foremost, as subpar golfers do not get to the top spot for the most part.

The world is full of exceptional golfers, so talent is key. Hard work and dedication are, too, as they can be the difference between getting to the top rank and just missing the cut.

However, another aspect of the game directly contributes to performance and a good or bad ranking. Equipment is not the be-all-end-all, but it is essential.

For McIlroy, his equipment has helped him navigate back to the top of the golf world. Here's what's in his bag, according to the PGA Tour:

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium

Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 80 TX

5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto

Shaft: Project X 7.0

Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw

Shafts: Project X 6.5

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Hydro Blast

Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT Tour

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

The equipment he uses is some of the best in the game, and it has helped him retain the elusive No. 1 ranking that many golfers strive for.

Rory McIlroy named World No. 1

For the first time in March of 2012, a young McIlroy was named the World No. 1 golfer. He would go on to do so seven other times. Recently, he performed well enough to nab the spot once again for the ninth time in total.

Just before being the top-ranked player in the world, when he was headed towards the illustrious title, McIlroy said, according to CBS Sports:

"I guess that's where I say like the cool thing about it is you get to No. 1, and it feels great in the moment. The bad thing is you almost [have] to ... maybe work harder to stay there. I think, when you're striving toward something, not that it's easier to get there, but like once you get there, it's great. But I think the hard work is actually staying there."

He continued:

"I think if I get back to No. 1 this week, it's like my ninth time getting back. It sort of illustrates you can have your runs and you can stay there, but I think the cool part is the journey and the journey getting back there. It's sort of like a heavyweight boxer losing a world title and it's a journey to get that title back. I feel like that's the cool part of it and that's the journey that I've sort of been through over the past 12 months."

Scottie Scheffler spent several weeks atop the list and will undoubtedly be working to supplant McIlroy.

