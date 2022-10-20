Is Will Zalatoris playing in the Bermuda Championship?

There have been rumors that Will Zalatoris is going to play in the Bermuda Championship on October 27.

The tournament will last through October 30 and has a prize purse of $6.5 million. It may not have the largest prize purse of any PGA Tour event, but the winner can still walk away with an incredible sum.

According to a Twitter account dedicated to marking the golfer's appearances, Zalatoris is planning on making an appearance at the tournament.

Will Zalatoris Tracker @TrackingWillyZ CHARGE GOLF @CHARGEGOLF Will Zalatoris is expected to make an appearance at the Bermuda Championship next week. First time since his injury... Will Zalatoris is expected to make an appearance at the Bermuda Championship next week. First time since his injury... It’s about damn time. Willy Z is back baby! twitter.com/chargegolf/sta… It’s about damn time. Willy Z is back baby! twitter.com/chargegolf/sta…

As they noted, this will be his first appearance since his injury. The young golfer suffered two herniated discs in his back. That was in August, so the golfer has made an impressive turnaround.

In a statement, his agent mentioned his inability to compete for a while:

"After Will’s withdrawal from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated discs. Unfortunately, this means that Will is unable to play this week at the TOUR Championship."

The statement read on:

"He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month’s Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for Captain Love and represent the United States. Will would like to thank his fans, sponsors, the TOUR, and his team for all of their support. He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able."

This injury could have been one that seriously derailed his career. He's fortunate to be back in action, even if it might be in a limited capacity, just a couple of months later.

Back injuries can be detrimental to golfers. Tiger Woods has suffered many injuries throughout his career.

It remains to be seen how effective he will be and whether or not he intends on trying to win the tournament or is just using it as his first appearance back, but it is good to see him back on the green.

Who is Will Zalatoris?

Will Zalatoris has been a professional golfer on the PGA Tour since 2018. He is not a member of LIV Golf, though many golfers who came up on the tour have defected in recent months.

He does not currently have a major win, as he has placed second in a few different golf tournaments. He placed second in the 2021 Masters, making his debut in the tournament, in the 2022 PGA Championship, and the 2022 U.S. Open.

He was voted the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for the 2020-2021 season. He only has two wins to his name, so Zalatoris is hoping to return to form and continue making a journey back to prominence.

122nd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round

What is the Bermuda Championship?

The Bermuda Championship is one of the more prominent events in the golf season. According to its Wikipedia page:

"The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is a professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour that debuted in October/November 2019 as part of the 2020 season. The tournament is played at the Port Royal Golf Course, designed by Robert Trent Jones, in Southampton Parish, Bermuda."

It is the first opportunity for Zalatoris to compete again.

Poll : 0 votes