Everything to know about LIV Golf's TV deal 

As LIV Golf continues to grow, it will become more prominent. The golf league is relatively young, but it is perhaps the biggest competitor to the PGA Tour that has ever arisen. It is legitimately doing what no other league has been able to do so far: challenge and influence the PGA Tour.

As a result, it has gotten fairly popular. It helps that it has been able to poach a few excellent golfers from the Tour, like Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau, and others.

What it has not done just yet is secure a television rights deal. According to Bleacher Report, the competition is still getting interest from many different places; as CEO Greg Norman put it:

"All I can tell you is that the interest coming across our plate right now is enormous. We're talking to four different networks—and live conversations where offers are being put on the table."

LIV Golf may be on a major network next year if all goes well. The television deal being worked on now will not come into effect until then, but it is essential to get an agreement as soon as possible.

What network will LIV Golf be on?

Earlier reports from a few weeks ago suggested that LIV Golf was close to getting a massive deal with FS1, but the league denied that in a statement, according to ESPN:

"As we have stated previously, LIV Golf is just beginning its process and is in active discussions with several companies about broadcasting the LIV Golf League. We caution that no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets."

LIV Golf is only available on YouTube, so securing a television deal would be huge for their longevity. It would do wonders if it could get its product on television, even through a complicated and more costly "time buy" with a network.

LIV has lured many top golfers to their league with huge payouts and the promise of more money. Tournaments there have massive cash prizes, so it is all in on buying players.

Eventually, however, that money will run out. The competition is not sponsored corporately, so it needs to get on television to continue expanding its product. It's unclear exactly where all the money it's given away and promised is from, but the well will eventually run dry.

LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day One

Several networks seem to be in play, but some of the bigger ones are not. Unfortunately, ESPN, NBC, CBS, and others are unlikely to be involved.

Those networks are tied to the PGA Tour and will not want to engage in any conflict. Right now, the two golf leagues are competing, and the Tour probably doesn't want to see LIV get as big as it is.

The PGA Tour currently has a monopoly on golf, but it's being challenged. If a television deal comes in for LIV, that will do wonders for their bid to break up that monopoly.

