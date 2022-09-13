"I'm extremely happy" - Phil Mickelson left the PGA Tour but is happy it's evolving

Phil Mickelson, like many professional golfers, played on the PGA Tour for a long time. The pro golfer spent about 30 years as a part of the tour, winning 45 events. Those included three Masters, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship.

When LIV Golf sprang up, Mickelson was among the highest profile golfers to leave the PGA Tour. Many have since followed, but he is undoubtedly one of the best players to have jumped ship.

Despite his switch and relative lack of second-guessing about it, the ex-PGA Tour star is happy that the golfers who remained over there are seeing it evolve, according to Fox News:

"Well, they are getting a lot for it. So I’m extremely happy that the top players are being listened to and that their input is being valued. And that those events are coming about.’’

Mickelson believes some of his ideas are being implemented now after he's gone, though he's not bitter about it:

"I think a lot of my conversations with (former PGA Tour commissioner Tim) Finchem, going back 15, 18 years — even up to a year ago (with current commissioner Jay Monahan) are pretty well documented. So I probably don’t need to go into every detail. But it’s interesting some of the similarities."

LIV Golf has stirred up the golf world, with many believing it is forcing the PGA Tour to make well-needed changes.

Despite leaving, Phil Mickelson is excited about the PGA Tour

Mickelson definitely had differences with the Tour, which is why he left in the first place. He, however, believes that the changes they are undergoing are ultimately suitable for the sport and the players:

"I do believe that things are working themselves out the way they should. And I’m very happy the top players are having a voice and being valued for really what they bring to the table and how they drive the game of golf. I would have loved to done things differently, but I’m very happy with the way things are coming about on both sides.’’

Despite his exit and lack of regret on that decision, the Masters winner is exceptionally grateful for the opportunities it provided him over his incredible career:

"I said earlier that I was moving on, but I probably should have added that I’m incredibly grateful for the PGA Tour. The 30 years I spent on the tour. The opportunities it provided me... I have moved on. I’m going in a different direction and really trying to help take LIV Golf to where I think it can go. What it provides is an opportunity to take world-class golf globally."

Mickelson was ultimately looking for a fresh start. He and several other notable golfers are now members of LIV Golf:

It forced the PGA Tour to hold a meeting to discuss what to do, but it certainly looks like the LIV Golf is here to stay, given the number of notable athletes who have joined.

