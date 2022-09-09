“Rory will be offended by this?” - Fans react as Paige Spiranac asks PGA Tour to follow LIV Golf and allow shorts

LIV Golf recently announced its decision to allow golfers to wear shorts during tournament rounds. The announcement by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was added to the long list of changes introduced to the sport by the controversial Saudi-backed league. The move received mixed reactions from fans.

LIV Golf players were earlier allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds. Now, golfers are allowed to wear them at will during the series. Greg Norman released a 12-second video on social media and called LIV the "first league or tour ever" to make shorts official. Like other decisions taken by LIV, this too was met with criticism. However, a few others jumped in and lauded the decision.

A few supporters of the newly introduced shorts rule even called on the PGA Tour to follow suit and make the outfit official. Golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac was amongst them. Spiranac came forward lauding the decision taken by LIV Golf. She jumped in on the debate and said it was "cool."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac

Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck! The Spiranac Scramble is a GO! Download the @xgolfamerica app to register for a chance to play a round of golf with me! Link here- apps.apple.com/us/app/x-golf/… Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck! The Spiranac Scramble is a GO! Download the @xgolfamerica app to register for a chance to play a round of golf with me! Link here-apps.apple.com/us/app/x-golf/…Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck! https://t.co/FKtavlgVY9

Paige Spiranac calls on PGA Tour to allow shorts

Paige Spiranac has been on the receiving end of criticism for her clothing for years. The world's sexiest woman has always been vocal against the rules regarding clothing. She jumped on the LIV Golf bandwagon and said she was a fan of their decision to allow players to wear shorts.

Backing up her previous comments about allowing shorts in the sport, Spiranac wrote on Twitter:

"LIV golf allowing the guys to wear shorts is cool. Hope the PGA Tour does the same."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Honestly LIV golf allowing the guys to wear shorts is cool. Hope the PGA Tour does the same. Honestly LIV golf allowing the guys to wear shorts is cool. Hope the PGA Tour does the same.

Golf fans and her own fans were quick to react. Much like the LIV Golf's announcement post, many poured in to lend their support to Paige Spiranac's comment. While one fan pointed out that the PGA Tour could learn from LIV, another pointed out that it would then become a case of "copying LIV."

Here's how fans reacted to Spiranac's comment on the shorts debate

Ryan 🇺🇦 @ThatOhioKidRyan @PaigeSpiranac I remember when Tiger wore this and people couldnt comprehend the thought of not wearing a collar haha @PaigeSpiranac I remember when Tiger wore this and people couldnt comprehend the thought of not wearing a collar haha https://t.co/Caw7E0x2j4

Ryan 🇺🇦 @ThatOhioKidRyan @PaigeSpiranac Whose gonna break it to the PGA that shorts arent that provocative haha @PaigeSpiranac Whose gonna break it to the PGA that shorts arent that provocative haha

Despite LIV Golf making it an official rule, shorts in golf continue to be a controversial topic for players and fans.

Phil Mickelson wearing shorts at LIV Golf Boston event

Phil Mickelson, the poster name of LIV Golf, wasted no time taking advantage of the new dress code rule. Mickelson wore shorts on day two of the LIV Golf event in Boston. The ace golfer's decision to flaunt his calf muscles caught the golfing world's attention as the topic of wearing shorts on the pitch blew up once again.

Much like Paige Spiranac, Mickelson also received much support from fans for his move. Many shared Mickelson's pictures and called on them to change the tournament dress code. Mickelson addressed the radical changes brought to the conservative rules in golf by LIV and said that the league was "disruptive."

The three-time major winner also faced criticism for the move. Many PGA Tour fans and neutrals slammed the athlete along with LIV Golf and said that the dress code in golf must be respected.

It is pertinent to note that Paige Spiranac faced similar criticism for wearing deep neck tops and tight pants during her playing days. However, in both cases, the athletes were also supported by a section of fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht