"It could be what’s been holding him back" - Here's how fans reacted to Phil Mickelson wearing shorts at LIV Golf

LIV Golf continues to shake up the golf world. Most recently, the controversial Saudi-backed league announced that it would allow golfers to wear shorts during tournament rounds. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced the major rule change last Saturday.

LIV Golf had earlier allowed players to wear shorts during practice rounds as well as pro-am competitions. Norman recently revealed that the golfers could do the same in tournament rounds.

Making the announcement, the LIV CEO released a 12-second video on social media. Norman also tagged former PGA Tour champion and LIV Golf’s star signing Phil Mickelson to the post and urged him to 'show off' his calves at the next event.

In the video, Greg Norman said:

“It’s official. As of tomorrow, LIV players will be able to wear shorts. The first league or tour ever to make it official.”

Interestingly, Phil Mickelson wasted no time in taking full advantage of the change in dress code. Mickelson arrived on the pitch wearing shorts on day two of the LIV Golf event in Boston, flaunting his calf muscles.

This caught the golfing world’s attention as the topic of wearing shorts on the pitch has been a cause for debate. The rule has been discussed among PGA Tour officials over the past few years.

However, the PGA ultimately refrained from changing the tournament dress code. LIV Golf, which has been changing up the sport since day one, has once again gone against the grain.

Speaking about the radical changes brought to the conservative rules in golf by LIV, Phil Mickelson said that the Saudi-backed league was 'disruptive'. Backing the changes, the three-time major winner said that he was excited for the league’s future.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Phil Mickelson said:

“There’s no question LIV is disruptive… We’ve made some major disruption to the sport of golf, and have created some really unique opportunities for players and fans. And we’re just getting started.”

The change in wardrobe seemed to favor Mickelson as he played a good round at Boston. He ended his streak of nine consecutive rounds in the LIV Golf without breaking 70. However, the rule change faced criticism from golf fans online.

Fans react to Phil Mickelson wearing shorts

The dress code on the pitch is a highly subjective topic and people had different opinions to share about the same.

While a few came out in support of the golfer and his choice to wear shorts at the tournament, many others slammed the athlete along with LIV Golf. Here are some of the reactions:

Phil Mickelson Tracker @TrackingPhil You’ve gotta think Phil dominates in shorts. It could be what’s been holding him back. Weird sight. You’ve gotta think Phil dominates in shorts. It could be what’s been holding him back. Weird sight.

Daz @DAZMAN1AC



He finished 40th out of 48. @Daniel_Rapaport Did the shorts affect Mickelson;s play in any way? Too much fresh air to his calves?He finished 40th out of 48. @Daniel_Rapaport Did the shorts affect Mickelson;s play in any way? Too much fresh air to his calves?He finished 40th out of 48.

A few fans were in awe of Mickelson's leg muscles and said that it was only fair for him to wear shorts on the pitch.

Adam @AdamKuiKah @CaddieNetwork @LIVGolfInv Pants. Just because I dont think I can rock the shorts like Mickelson can. @CaddieNetwork @LIVGolfInv Pants. Just because I dont think I can rock the shorts like Mickelson can. 😂

Pacifica Rising @pacificarising @pauljimerson Did you see Phil Mickelson's legs in those shorts today? Really, it's only fair. @pauljimerson Did you see Phil Mickelson's legs in those shorts today? Really, it's only fair.

Many claimed that the controversial league and its poster boy Phil Mickelson were guiding the sport the wrong way with changes to the conventional rules. A few even made personal attacks on LIV players, including Mickelson.

Golf Unfiltered @GolfUnfiltered Shorts are going to be allowed at LIV Golf events now because they’re young, hip and different just like Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen. Shorts are going to be allowed at LIV Golf events now because they’re young, hip and different just like Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen.

CJ @vamospatos Something I have in common with Phil Mickelson is I am also willing to endure some reputational damage in exchange for the ability to wear shorts at any time and place of my choosing Something I have in common with Phil Mickelson is I am also willing to endure some reputational damage in exchange for the ability to wear shorts at any time and place of my choosing

David Schultz @daverite @SharkGregNorman @PhilMickelson Yes we will get to see it for all 78 strokes you take. And OF COURSE SHORTS! When you are playing a fake sham CUPCAKE exhibition, why wear pants??? Why wear shoes??? But any distraction from watching Mickelson golf swing is a good thing. Thankfully there is nobody watching! @SharkGregNorman @PhilMickelson Yes we will get to see it for all 78 strokes you take. And OF COURSE SHORTS! When you are playing a fake sham CUPCAKE exhibition, why wear pants??? Why wear shoes??? But any distraction from watching Mickelson golf swing is a good thing. Thankfully there is nobody watching!

yunohuok @yunohuok Phil Mickelson takes up latest change by wearing SHORTS in Boston ??

As Phil will allow LIV members to discontinue standard Trousers does that mean Women no longer need to cover their “ faces “ ??? Phil Mickelson takes up latest change by wearing SHORTS in Boston ??As Phil will allow LIV members to discontinue standard Trousers does that mean Women no longer need to cover their “ faces “ ???

Jarod Hitchcock @jarodhitchcock I've never understood the shotgun start & 54 hole criticism, they're fine.



If Mickelson was anymore dead on the inside he'd actually be dead.



Crowds seem decent



Letting grown men wear shorts at work & in public, also fine I've never understood the shotgun start & 54 hole criticism, they're fine.If Mickelson was anymore dead on the inside he'd actually be dead.Crowds seem decentLetting grown men wear shorts at work & in public, also fine

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar