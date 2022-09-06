"It could be what’s been holding him back" - Here's how fans reacted to Phil Mickelson wearing shorts at LIV Golf

LIV Golf continues to shake up the golf world. Most recently, the controversial Saudi-backed league announced that it would allow golfers to wear shorts during tournament rounds. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced the major rule change last Saturday.
LIV Golf had earlier allowed players to wear shorts during practice rounds as well as pro-am competitions. Norman recently revealed that the golfers could do the same in tournament rounds.
Making the announcement, the LIV CEO released a 12-second video on social media. Norman also tagged former PGA Tour champion and LIV Golf’s star signing Phil Mickelson to the post and urged him to 'show off' his calves at the next event.
In the video, Greg Norman said:
“It’s official. As of tomorrow, LIV players will be able to wear shorts. The first league or tour ever to make it official.”
Interestingly, Phil Mickelson wasted no time in taking full advantage of the change in dress code. Mickelson arrived on the pitch wearing shorts on day two of the LIV Golf event in Boston, flaunting his calf muscles.
This caught the golfing world’s attention as the topic of wearing shorts on the pitch has been a cause for debate. The rule has been discussed among PGA Tour officials over the past few years.
However, the PGA ultimately refrained from changing the tournament dress code. LIV Golf, which has been changing up the sport since day one, has once again gone against the grain.
Speaking about the radical changes brought to the conservative rules in golf by LIV, Phil Mickelson said that the Saudi-backed league was 'disruptive'. Backing the changes, the three-time major winner said that he was excited for the league’s future.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Phil Mickelson said:
“There’s no question LIV is disruptive… We’ve made some major disruption to the sport of golf, and have created some really unique opportunities for players and fans. And we’re just getting started.”
The change in wardrobe seemed to favor Mickelson as he played a good round at Boston. He ended his streak of nine consecutive rounds in the LIV Golf without breaking 70. However, the rule change faced criticism from golf fans online.
Fans react to Phil Mickelson wearing shorts
The dress code on the pitch is a highly subjective topic and people had different opinions to share about the same.
While a few came out in support of the golfer and his choice to wear shorts at the tournament, many others slammed the athlete along with LIV Golf. Here are some of the reactions:
A few fans were in awe of Mickelson's leg muscles and said that it was only fair for him to wear shorts on the pitch.
Many claimed that the controversial league and its poster boy Phil Mickelson were guiding the sport the wrong way with changes to the conventional rules. A few even made personal attacks on LIV players, including Mickelson.