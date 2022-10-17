“It’s a battle you can’t win” - LIV Golf rebels Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood get into Twitter spat with fellow pro golfer

LIV Golf participants Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood became embroiled in another social media fight with other golfers. The two LIV golfers went back and forth on Twitter with Eddie Pepperell.

The two were pleased with a recent article speculating whether or not the LIV Golf league did better than the PGA Tour when it came to player requirements.

Pepperell is notably not a fan of the new LIV Golf league and has said that golfers defecting from the PGA Tour are damaging the tour that gave them the very opportunities they have today.

Poulter decided to snub a noted tournament, and in response to the initial tweet, Pepperell called him out on that. Poulter responded:

"How many tweets do you have to clock up bashing players who play on LIV before DPWorldTour give you another invite. You must be close. Are you after the ambassadorial program as well ???"

The fight raged on, with the two golfers hitting back at everything Pepperell threw at them. It is clear that Pepperell has a disdain for anyone involved with LIV Golf, and both Poulter and Westwood are vehement supporters of it, given their involvement.

The fiery debate continued, with Westwood providing one final burn for Pepperell:

"Don’t start down the 'support of the ET [European Tour]' road with me Ed. It’s a battle you can’t win."

This is not the first nor will it be the last time these two golfers will be embroiled in a tense social media exchange with anyone who comes after them.

Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood's journey from PGA Tour to LIV Golf

Ian Poulter has been professionally golfing since 1996. In his first season, he claimed the Italian Open title. He would go on to become one of the most celebrated golfers of contemprary times.

The golfer was in the top ten on the Order of Merit in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013, when he finished second overall. He has been a prominent member of the Ryder Cup team for many years, including being part of the winning team in 2004.

He joined the new tour largely due to the money that it was offering potential players (Tiger Woods reportedly declined a sum of nearly $1 billion to join the budding league).

Westwood has been a professional a bit longer than his friend. He first turned pro in 1993 and won his first tournament in 1996. He's won a total of 25 events on the European Tour.

He was named the European Golfer of the Year in 1998, 2000, 2009 and 2020. He won Order of Merit in 2000, 2009 and 2020.

He was selected as the European Tour Players' Player of the Year in 2009 and 2020 by his peers.

Westwood was actually suspended from the PGA Tour in June of 2022 for competing in LIV Golf, showing the divide between the two leagues. That has probably contributed to some of his vitriol towards anyone who dislikes LIV Golf.

