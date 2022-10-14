Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf journey so far

Phil Mickelson is one of the most prominent golfers in today's game. He has been golfing since the early 1990s, so he is one of the longest-tenured golfers still playing. At the age of 52, it doesn't seem like retirement is on the immediate horizon.

He has spent the majority of his golf career on the PGA Tour, the same as most professional golfers. For a long time, it was basically the only option for anyone.

Recently, LIV Golf has sprang up and enticed several golfers to abandon the PGA Tour for more money (Tiger Woods was reportedly offered almost $1 billion to join) and a more laid back approach. How has that gone for Mickelson so far?

How has joining the LIV Golf and abandoning the PGA Tour gone so far for Phil Mickelson?

So far, Mickelson has not done as well as he had hoped. He's the most high-profile golfer in LIV Golf right now, but his status has not helped him play well.

He struggled to start his LIV career, saying in June, according to Golf Week:

“My game seems a lot better than I’m scoring. Hitting a lot of good shots, then I’m making a lot of mistakes that are costing me five or six shots a round that I haven’t done when I’m playing my best. I’m not discouraged. I putted terrible in London and the U.S. Open. I’m putting really well. I feel really good with the putter.”

He maintained that he wasn't losing skill, just making a few key mistakes to make his scores look much worse:

“I hit two shots (Thursday) that cost me four strokes. I had three (Friday) that cost me six strokes. It doesn’t feel far off. I actually feel pretty good but I’m not scoring yet. I got to score.”

It has been an up-and-down start to his LIV Golf career, but it doesn't appear that the golfer is daunted by it. Despite his advanced age, Mickelson doesn't seem intent on retiring. Clearly, a poor start with LIV hasn't pushed him there yet.

LIV Golf Invitational - Boston - Pro-am

He even reiterated praise for the league he recently joined, saying:

“From a player experience it’s a 10. They have done everything imaginable to make the experience for the players and the fans as great as it can be and because of that I can’t wait to play these events.”

Mickelson still believes in LIV Golf and more than likely doesn't regret his decision, even if the results at the start might have suggested otherwise.

The PGA Tour is reportedly considering some changes to its format and is undoubtedly feeling a little bit of pressure from LIV, given how many golfers have jumped ship.

This is something that pleases Mickelson, as he initially supported LIV because they would be able to shape the PGA Tour and the game of golf by changing things.

That seems to have worked, even if Mickelson's career with them hasn't so far.

