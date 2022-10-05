Watch: Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is already getting great at the sport

Tiger Woods is widely considered the greatest golfer of all time, and even those who prefer Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer have to admit that Tiger is up there with them. His records and accolades speak for themselves and there hasn't been a golfer who commands as much attention even when he's not competing particularly well.

That kind of talent and prowess almost always gets shared with children. Children of elite athletes have access to knowledge, tips, and training that others don't have. They sometimes go on to perform well in the sport their parents play.

That seems to be the case for young Charlie Woods, Tiger's youngest child. He's just 13 years old, but he seems to be getting a firm grasp on the game of golf.

He appears poised to be one of the most popular golfers whenever he makes it professionally, much like his father.

The talented young golfer even had a career best day, posting a -4 at the NB3 Last Chance Regional. His father was with him for this tournament and he channeled the Woods' talent into an incredible performance.

After the tournament, the young golfer said:

"Well, Dad told me to stay patient and just play steady golf. Yeah, just stay patient, play, focus on each shot. Don't look too far ahead. Stay in the game."

After nearly hitting an incredible shot on the difficult hole 14, Woods was asked about almost doing something even his father had only done twice:

"When I hit it, I knew it was good. When it started trickling down, I knew it was going to be close, but not that close."

He was also asked about his father being out with him on the course:

"That was awesome. I couldn't have done it without him. Some shots... I would have been so off. He just kept me in the right place."

The legendary golfer's advice helped guide his son to a career day, so the possibilities for his eventual professional career are endless.

Woods has also clearly been coaching his son on how to handle the media. The young golfer handled the interview like a seasoned veteran.

How long until Charlie Woods can go pro?

In some sports, child prodigies can enter the professional realm very early. Young teenagers can start playing soccer as early as 12 in some cases. Serena Williams turned pro in tennis at the age of 14.

If the athletes are good enough and ready, the sports will often welcome them.

However, golf is not one of those sports. The age requirement for anyone to turn pro in this sport is 18, set in 2001 when a couple of 17-year-old golfers tried to turn pro.

PNC Championship - Final Round

That means that Woods has about five years before he's officially tearing up the PGA Tour (since his father refused the LIV Golf league, it can be assumed his son will, too).

By then, one can only imagine the level of play the young golfer will be at. The PGA Tour may not be ready for a second elite Woods golfer.

