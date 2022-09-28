Tiger Woods' son plays his best-ever round as legendary golfer turns caddie

Tiger Woods is currently out of action due to injuries sustained from his 2021 car accident and the golfer has cut down on the number of events he plays at. Staying away from competition for most of the year, Woods seems to have found alternative jobs as he recently turned into a caddie for his son, Charlie Woods.

Woods didn’t play the 2022 Presidents Cup but he was involved in the game as US team captain Davis Love III revealed. The US captain stated that he called Woods mid-game and discussed gameplans, showcasing how involved the legendary golfer still is in the sport.

Woods reiterated the same while showcasing how good a father he can be as he caddied his son at the Notah Begay III National Junior Golf Championship over the weekend.

TWLEGION @TWlegion : Tiger caddying for Charlie today, wearing his Presidents Cup hat. Charlie shot a career low of -4, 68 at the NB3 qualifying event. (📸: santy_a.c_ / IG) #PHOTOS : Tiger caddying for Charlie today, wearing his Presidents Cup hat. Charlie shot a career low of -4, 68 at the NB3 qualifying event. (📸: santy_a.c_ / IG) 🚨#PHOTOS: Tiger caddying for Charlie today, wearing his Presidents Cup hat. Charlie shot a career low of -4, 68 at the NB3 qualifying event. (📸: santy_a.c_ / IG) https://t.co/4HSKCc34si

Tiger Woods turns caddie for son

Woods’ son Charlie made the best rounds of his golf career this weekend. Playing at the Mission Inn Resort in Howey, he finished with 68 strokes, four under par, in the final round of the NBIII National Junior Golf Championship. However, the 13-year-old was supported by the best caddie he could ask for, Tiger Woods.

It was indeed a heartfelt moment to watch the golf legend turn caddie. The ace golfer was seen imparting wisdom to the 13-year-old prodigy from time to time. The iconic golfer saw his son through to finish the day tied-4th in the Boys 12-13 division at four over par.

GolfMagic.com @GolfMagic



Tiger was his caddie for the day too A career low round for Charlie Woods!Tiger was his caddie for the day too A career low round for Charlie Woods! 💪Tiger was his caddie for the day too 🐯 https://t.co/9ZLxLaQv1n

Charlie didn’t shy away from admitting his father’s role in his career. Speaking after his round, Tiger’s son hailed the influence of the 15-time major champion and said:

"That was awesome, I mean I couldn't have done it without him. Some shots I would have been so off but he steered me on the right course. Dad told me to stay patient. I just played steady golf; focus on each shot, don’t look too far ahead and just stay in the game."

Notably, Charlie fell millimeters short at the par 5 14th hole, from being an albatross. Speaking about the play, he said:

"When I hit it, I knew it was good. When it started rolling, I knew it was going to be close, but not that close."

Pictures and videos from the event sent social media into a frenzy as golf fans were quick to show their love for the father-son duo. While many lauded the youngster, a few others were in awe of the legendary golfer for turning up as a caddie for his son.

Charlie Woods' previous displays

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Charlie Woods has flaunted his immense potential. Woods Jnr played some strong shots at the PNC Championship in Orlando last December, when he and Tiger Woods teamed up. The duo finished second, two strokes behind John Daly and his son, John II.

Interestingly, the PNC Championship, which hosts twenty pairs of players was Tiger Woods’ first competitive appearance since his car crash in February of 2021.

He played the event with his son as a pro and their second-place finish was an improvement from their seventh-place finish in 2020. Justin Thomas and his father Mike won the tournament on that occasion.

