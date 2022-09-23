How tall is Tiger Woods compared to other popular golfers?

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely considered one of the greatest golfers in history. With a whopping 82 PGA Tour wins, he is tied for first for most victories with Sam Snead. The World Golf Hall of Fame inductee is ranked second in securing the highest number of Major tournament titles.

The average height of a golfer is about six feet. There is always a Phil Mickelson who is 6'3 or a Ian Woosnam who is 5'4. It is indeed a varied field. But which height range does Tiger Woods fit in?

Tiger Woods is 6'1 tall, that means about 1.85m or 73 inches in height. Or just for fun, about 45 diameters of a golf ball or 17.17 diameters of a golf hole tall. In which category Woods' height fits in is quite a debate, as many call him a short golfer while others add him to the tall golfers list.

In any case, if the average height range is to be considered, Tiger Woods is one of the taller golfers on the course. He may not be very tall but he is similar in height to an average golfer.

But his proficiency level sure might be way higher with multiple golf records under his belt, a thousand trophies gracing his collection and a long-standing dominance over the greens.

Tiger Woods' talent and hard work might be above the debate over tall and short players, but the real question here is does height matter in golf.

Do taller golfers like Tiger Woods really have an advantage?

Jack Nicklaus (Image via Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Height is one of the most debated topics amongst athletes. While each sport is different in nature, what role height plays in performances is a widely discussed subject.

While popular beliefs are quick to suggest that taller players have a natural advantage, that is not always the case. Many short athletes like Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar have achieved greatness and debunked this myth. The contributions and opinions on this topic are endless, but no specific conclusion has ever been drawn.

Golf is no exception. For every 6'4 Dustin Johnson, there is a 5'9 Rory Mcllroy hitting just as many miles. So, do tall golfers really have an advantage over their shorter competitors?

Considering the taller golfers, Tiger Woods joins a list of some really great players such as Jon Rahm (6'2), Brooks Koepka (6'0), Chris Wood (6'6), Davis Love (6'3), and Adam Scott (6'0) along with obviously Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. These are some of the best players in the business.

But there is no list of great golfers complete without Xander Schauffele (5'10), Rickie Fowler (5'9), Gary Player (5'6), and Jack Niklaus (5'10) with of course Rory Mcllroy and Ian Woosnam all on the shorter side.

While many opinions suggest that taller players naturally have more torque and can generate more width in their swings, they are also prone to more injuries as height can put a lot of pressure on joints. Also, as being tall means that the center of gravity is higher, it can result in reduced stability.

Shorter golfers posses more clubhead control and accuracy because of shorter shafts. The players' slightly wider stance gives them more stability in their swing. Their center of gravity is much lower, which gives them better balance in windy conditions.

So, there are pros and cons to whatever height range a golfer belongs to. Every player has a different way of generating speed and that has nothing to do with height. A lot more technical aspects like tempo and lever play an important part in going farther distances.

What is more important is to maximize the advantages the golfer's height offers and cash in on that.

