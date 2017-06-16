Xander Schauffele: The U.S. Open leader with 86 Twitter followers, but not for long

How many Twitter followers do you have? Xander Schauffele has just 86 but found himself leading the U.S. Open on Friday.

by Omnisport News 16 Jun 2017, 21:31 IST

Xander Schauffele at the U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy has over three million Twitter followers and Tiger Woods more than six million.

But for a brief moment on Friday there was a co-leader of the U.S. Open with only 86 fans on the social media platform.

After opening the tournament with a superb 66 on Thursday, unheralded American Xander Schauffele birdied the fifth hole of his second round to join Rickie Fowler atop the leaderboard at seven under.

Ranked 352nd in the world, Schauffele is making his major championship debut this week and is certainly far from a household name.

Although he has a verified Twitter account, the 23-year-old has yet to post a single tweet, at least for now.

A tweet from the official account of PGA Tour Media read: "@pgatour rookie @XSchauffele has 86 Twitter followers and is tied for lead at @usopengolf. Let's get him to 5k and we'll get him to Tweet."

.@pgatour rookie @XSchauffele has 86 Twitter followers and is tied for lead at @usopengolf. Let's get him to 5K and we'll get him to Tweet. — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) June 16, 2017

We predict it will not be long before thousands of fans are waiting to hear what Mr Schauffele has to say.