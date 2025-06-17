  • home icon
  • Golf
  • PGA Tour 2025
  • Brian Rolapp outlines major plans for the PGAT in an open letter after being named CEO

Brian Rolapp outlines major plans for the PGAT in an open letter after being named CEO

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 17, 2025 16:11 GMT
NFL: NFL Annual League Meeting - Source: Imagn
Brian Rolapp has been named PGA Tour's CEO [Image via Imagn]

The PGA Tour has named former NFL executive Brian Rolapp as the Tour's new CEO. This announcement comes after the PGA Tour Search Committee consisting of names like Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods, and Adam Scott unanimously voted in Rolapp's favor.

Ad

After being named CEO, Rolapp expressed his thoughts and outlined his vision for the PGA Tour in an open letter to the fans. This open letter was posted on the Tour's official X (formerly Twitter) handle. In the letter, Rolapp highlighted his vision for the Tour shortly, but briefly.

Rolapp wrote:

"Over the past few years, the TOUR has made meaningful progress in addressing these changes-from creating more opportunities for players to improving the competitive structure and enhancing the fan experience. But there's still significant work to do and incredible opportunity remains ahead. From creating the highest quality golf product that includes the best players in the world, to strengthening commercial partnerships-as I spoke to players, board members, and fans in recent months, I felt drawn to this potential."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can read Brian Rolapp's letter below:

In his open letter, Brian Rolapp also admitted that since he comes from the NFL, he has a lot to learn about golf. However, he also mentioned that he loves the game, plays the game, and is a fan of the PGA Tour. Overall Rolapp expressed excitement and mentioned he is "all in".

About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications