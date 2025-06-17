Brian Rolapp outlines major plans for the PGAT in an open letter after being named CEO

The PGA Tour has named former NFL executive Brian Rolapp as the Tour's new CEO. This announcement comes after the PGA Tour Search Committee consisting of names like Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods, and Adam Scott unanimously voted in Rolapp's favor.

After being named CEO, Rolapp expressed his thoughts and outlined his vision for the PGA Tour in an open letter to the fans. This open letter was posted on the Tour's official X (formerly Twitter) handle. In the letter, Rolapp highlighted his vision for the Tour shortly, but briefly.

Rolapp wrote:

"Over the past few years, the TOUR has made meaningful progress in addressing these changes-from creating more opportunities for players to improving the competitive structure and enhancing the fan experience. But there's still significant work to do and incredible opportunity remains ahead. From creating the highest quality golf product that includes the best players in the world, to strengthening commercial partnerships-as I spoke to players, board members, and fans in recent months, I felt drawn to this potential."

You can read Brian Rolapp's letter below:

In his open letter, Brian Rolapp also admitted that since he comes from the NFL, he has a lot to learn about golf. However, he also mentioned that he loves the game, plays the game, and is a fan of the PGA Tour. Overall Rolapp expressed excitement and mentioned he is "all in".

