The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. As the third major championship of the 2025 LPGA Tour season, the event brings together a 156-player field competing for a total purse of $10.4 million.
Reigning champion Amy Yang returns to the tournament as she looks to secure her first victory of the season and successfully defend her title.
How to Watch (All Times ET):
Thursday, June 19
- Featured Groups (Morning): 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)
- Round 1 Coverage: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (GOLF Channel)
- Featured Groups (Afternoon): 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)
Friday, June 20
- Featured Groups (Morning): 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)
- Round 2 Coverage: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (GOLF Channel)
- Featured Groups (Afternoon): 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)
Saturday, June 21
- Featured Groups: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)
- Round 3 Coverage: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Peacock), 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday, June 22
- Featured Groups: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)
- Final Round Coverage: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Peacock), 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Additional streaming of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be available on the NBC Sports App, Golf Channel, and LPGA.com. For international viewing, visit lpga.com/international-tv-distribution.
Top players at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, is set to showcase a competitive field, featuring several top-ranked players.
Jeeno Thitikul has demonstrated remarkable consistency, securing six top-10 finishes this season and a victory at the Mizuho Americas Open. Her performances at major tournaments have been strong, including a fourth-place finish at the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Mao Saigo of Japan enters the championship as a recent major winner, having clinched her first LPGA major title at The Chevron Championship after a five-way playoff.
Nelly Korda, the world No. 1, continues to be a formidable contender, with multiple top-10 finishes this season and a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women's Open. Here is a list of the top players who will be competing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
- Stacy Lewis
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Nelly Korda
- Hannah Green
- Danielle Kang
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Anna Nordqvist
- Mao Saigo
- Lilia Vu
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Mirim Lee
- Maja Stark
- Yuka Saso
- Allisen Corpuz
- Minjee Lee
- A Lim Kim
- Ayaka Furue
- Celine Boutier
- Lydia Ko
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Rose Zhang
- Leona Maguire
- Linn Grant
- Alexa Pano
- Megan Khang
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Lauren Coughlin
- Lexi Thompson
- Charley Hull
- Esther Henseleit
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Lucy Li
- Albane Valenzuela
- Brooke Matthews
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Peiyun Chien
- Jiwon Jeon
- Mary Liu
- Emily Kristine Pedersen