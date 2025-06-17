The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. As the third major championship of the 2025 LPGA Tour season, the event brings together a 156-player field competing for a total purse of $10.4 million.

Reigning champion Amy Yang returns to the tournament as she looks to secure her first victory of the season and successfully defend her title.

How to Watch (All Times ET):

Thursday, June 19

Featured Groups (Morning): 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)

Round 1 Coverage: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (GOLF Channel)

Featured Groups (Afternoon): 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)

Friday, June 20

Featured Groups (Morning): 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)

Round 2 Coverage: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (GOLF Channel)

Featured Groups (Afternoon): 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)

Saturday, June 21

Featured Groups: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)

Round 3 Coverage: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Peacock), 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, June 22

Featured Groups: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Peacock Exclusive)

Final Round Coverage: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Peacock), 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Additional streaming of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be available on the NBC Sports App, Golf Channel, and LPGA.com. For international viewing, visit lpga.com/international-tv-distribution.

Top players at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, is set to showcase a competitive field, featuring several top-ranked players.

Jeeno Thitikul has demonstrated remarkable consistency, securing six top-10 finishes this season and a victory at the Mizuho Americas Open. Her performances at major tournaments have been strong, including a fourth-place finish at the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Mao Saigo of Japan enters the championship as a recent major winner, having clinched her first LPGA major title at The Chevron Championship after a five-way playoff.

Nelly Korda, the world No. 1, continues to be a formidable contender, with multiple top-10 finishes this season and a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women's Open. Here is a list of the top players who will be competing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Stacy Lewis

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Nelly Korda

Hannah Green

Danielle Kang

Brooke M. Henderson

Anna Nordqvist

Mao Saigo

Lilia Vu

Jennifer Kupcho

Patty Tavatanakit

Mirim Lee

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Allisen Corpuz

Minjee Lee

A Lim Kim

Ayaka Furue

Celine Boutier

Lydia Ko

Ashleigh Buhai

Rose Zhang

Leona Maguire

Linn Grant

Alexa Pano

Megan Khang

Jeeno Thitikul

Lauren Coughlin

Lexi Thompson

Charley Hull

Esther Henseleit

Ariya Jutanugarn

Lucy Li

Albane Valenzuela

Brooke Matthews

Jeongeun Lee5

Peiyun Chien

Jiwon Jeon

Mary Liu

Emily Kristine Pedersen

