Charley Hull rocks white crop top to enjoy her ‘time off’ ahead of KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

English golfer Charley Hull flaunted her outfit of the day as she takes time off before back-to-back summer events, including LPGA Major KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Last seen in action at the U.S Women's Open where she finished at T12, Hull has been off the course ever since. The two-time LPGA winner skipped the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the recently concluded Meijer LPGA Classic to take some time off for herself and prepare for the upcoming Major event. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is scheduled to take place from June 19 to 22 in Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Texas.

Hull recently shared a video via Instagram story showing off her white crop-top and blue denims while she enjoyed her time off the Tour. Hull attached the link to her Passes page in the video for her fans as she captioned it:

"Enjoyed having some time off before the busy stretch of events this summer ✌️🏌‍♀"

"Let me know your summer plans on my passes page ☀️☀️"

Screenshot of Charley Hull's Instagram story on June 18 2025 - Source - via @charley.hull on Instagram

The English golfer is yet win a Major in her LPGA Tour career. Hull will be making her 11th appearance at the PGA Championship this week with +3500 odds to win the title. Her best result at the Major came in 2018 when Hull was tied for sixth.

Last year, the 29-year-old golfer shared the T16 spot with two other players at the Major championship in Washington. Amy Yang emerged victorious in 2024 with a seven-under final par score.

How has Charley Hull performed at the LPGA Majors this year?

At the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, Charley Hull failed to make the cut after shooting a four-over par score at the end of the second round. She revived her game at the U.S. Women's Open as she finished T12 with an impressive one-under total par score.

Charley Hull at the U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Source: Getty

Hull has appeared at eight tournaments this season and besides the missed cut, she has had an overall decent season. However, her title drought on the LPGA Tour continues, as she is yet to win an event since 2022. Her first win was the CME group Tour Championship in 2016 and the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022.

Meanwhile, she won the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour last year in Riyadh.

Her best outcome on the LPGA Tour this season came at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Charley Hull was in a three-way tie for the fourth place with a seven-under par score of 281.

