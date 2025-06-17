Is Lydia Ko playing at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Lydia Ko will be playing at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week. The third Major of the season will take place at Fields Ranch East from June 19th to 22nd, 2025.
Ko has three Major titles to her credit - the Evian Championship in 2015, the Chevron Championship (then ANA Inspiration) in 2016, and the AIG Women's Open in 2024. However, she has yet to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Her best performance at the event came in 2016 when she finished second behind Brooke Henderson. Last year, she placed T46 as Amy Yang took home the title.
Lydia Ko will be on the hunt for her maiden victory at the tournament this week at the Frisco. She last competed at the US Women's Open in May. The World no. 3 placed T26 with a total score of 3-over as Maja Stark triumphed at the second Major of the year.
Ko has recorded one win so far this season, at the HSBC Women's World Championship. With a total score of 9-under, she won with a margin of four strokes.
However, the Kiwi golfer is yet to clinch a Major title this season, something she will be looking to do at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week.
What are Lydia Ko's odds at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?
Lydia Ko will be up against some tough competition from the likes of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee among others at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
The odds list is headlined by Thitikul, followed by World no. 1 Korda. Lydia Ko is eighth in the list, and is tied with Ayaka Furue.
Here's taking a look at the odds for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (via Oddschecker):
- Jeeno Thitikul: 9
- Nelly Korda: 11
- Ruoning Yin: 14
- Minjee Lee: 18
- Hae Ran Ryu: 20
- Hye Jin Choi: 20
- Celine Boutier: 18
- Lydia Ko: 22
- Ayaka Furue: 22
- Charley Hull: 35
- Hyo Joo Kim: 33
- Angel Yin: 33
- Ariya Jutanugarn: 25
- Rio Takeda: 35
- Akie Iwai: 35
- Mao Saigo: 25
- Miyuu Yamashita: 35
- Yealimi Noh: 35
- Jin Young Ko: 33
- Carlota Ciganda: 33
- Somi Lee: 40
- Jin Hee Im: 50
- A Lim Kim: 45
- Esther Henseleit: 50
- Andrea Lee: 55
- Chisato Iwai: 55
- Brooke Henderson: 66
- Lexi Thompson: 55
- Linn Grant: 55
- Hannah Green: 55
- Nasa Hataoka: 66
- Jennifer Kupcho: 70
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 60
- Sei Young Kim: 70
- Megan Khang: 60
- Lauren Coughlin: 80
- Sarah Schmelzel: 80
- Ina Yoon: 50
- You Min Hwang: 70
- Stephanie Kyriacou: 90
- Ingrid Lindblad: 70
- Mi Hyang Lee: 100
- Lindy Duncan: 100
- Rose Zhang: 90
- Shiho Kuwaki: 90
- Grace Kim: 90
- Kristen Gillman: 100
- Yui Kawamoto: 100
- Auston Kim: 90
- Chanettee Wannasaen: 125
- Allisen Corpuz: 100
- Patty Tavatanakit: 100
- Maja Stark: 110
- Madelene Sagstrom: 140
- Aline Krauter: 110
- Gaby Lopez: 125
- Saki Baba: 125
- Hinako Shibuno: 140
- Minami Katsu: 140
- Jenny Shin: 140
- Amy Yang: 140
- Lilia Vu: 140
- Chiara Tamburlini: 125
- Lucy Li: 150
- Nataliya Guseva: 125
- Wei Ling Hsu: 160
- Georgia Hall: 175
- Gabriela Ruffels: 175
- Ashleigh Buhai: 175
- Su Ji Kim: 175
- Shin Sil Bang: 80
- Leona Maguire: 175
- Anna Nordqvist: 160
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: 200
- Mimi Rhodes: 175
- Miranda Wang: 200
- Jenny Bae: 225
- Manon De Roey: 175
- Yuri Yoshida: 225
- Emily Pedersen: 250
- Yahui Zhang: 225
- Weiwei Zhang: 175
- In Gee Chun: 200
- Na Rin An: 250
- Albane Valenzuela: 250
- Yuka Saso: 225
- Robyn Choi: 225
- Soo Bin Joo: 275
- Azahara Munoz: 300
- Gemme Dryburgh: 350
- Karis Davidson: 250
- Il Hee Lee: 250
- Dewi Weber: 300
- Elizabeth Szokol: 300
- Hira Naveed: 300
- Aditi Ashok: 250
- Arpichaya Yubol: 300
- Jing Yan: 400
- Paula Reto: 500
- Jeongeun Lee5: 400
- Yan Liu: 275
- Peiyun Chien: 350
- Cassie Porter: 350
- Ruixin Liu: 400
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: 300