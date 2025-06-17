Is Lydia Ko playing at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Lydia Ko will be playing at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week. The third Major of the season will take place at Fields Ranch East from June 19th to 22nd, 2025.

Ko has three Major titles to her credit - the Evian Championship in 2015, the Chevron Championship (then ANA Inspiration) in 2016, and the AIG Women's Open in 2024. However, she has yet to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Her best performance at the event came in 2016 when she finished second behind Brooke Henderson. Last year, she placed T46 as Amy Yang took home the title.

Lydia Ko will be on the hunt for her maiden victory at the tournament this week at the Frisco. She last competed at the US Women's Open in May. The World no. 3 placed T26 with a total score of 3-over as Maja Stark triumphed at the second Major of the year.

Trending

Ko has recorded one win so far this season, at the HSBC Women's World Championship. With a total score of 9-under, she won with a margin of four strokes.

However, the Kiwi golfer is yet to clinch a Major title this season, something she will be looking to do at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week.

What are Lydia Ko's odds at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Lydia Ko (Source: Getty)

Lydia Ko will be up against some tough competition from the likes of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee among others at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The odds list is headlined by Thitikul, followed by World no. 1 Korda. Lydia Ko is eighth in the list, and is tied with Ayaka Furue.

Here's taking a look at the odds for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (via Oddschecker):

Jeeno Thitikul: 9

Nelly Korda: 11

Ruoning Yin: 14

Minjee Lee: 18

Hae Ran Ryu: 20

Hye Jin Choi: 20

Celine Boutier: 18

Lydia Ko: 22

Ayaka Furue: 22

Charley Hull: 35

Hyo Joo Kim: 33

Angel Yin: 33

Ariya Jutanugarn: 25

Rio Takeda: 35

Akie Iwai: 35

Mao Saigo: 25

Miyuu Yamashita: 35

Yealimi Noh: 35

Jin Young Ko: 33

Carlota Ciganda: 33

Somi Lee: 40

Jin Hee Im: 50

A Lim Kim: 45

Esther Henseleit: 50

Andrea Lee: 55

Chisato Iwai: 55

Brooke Henderson: 66

Lexi Thompson: 55

Linn Grant: 55

Hannah Green: 55

Nasa Hataoka: 66

Jennifer Kupcho: 70

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 60

Sei Young Kim: 70

Megan Khang: 60

Lauren Coughlin: 80

Sarah Schmelzel: 80

Ina Yoon: 50

You Min Hwang: 70

Stephanie Kyriacou: 90

Ingrid Lindblad: 70

Mi Hyang Lee: 100

Lindy Duncan: 100

Rose Zhang: 90

Shiho Kuwaki: 90

Grace Kim: 90

Kristen Gillman: 100

Yui Kawamoto: 100

Auston Kim: 90

Chanettee Wannasaen: 125

Allisen Corpuz: 100

Patty Tavatanakit: 100

Maja Stark: 110

Madelene Sagstrom: 140

Aline Krauter: 110

Gaby Lopez: 125

Saki Baba: 125

Hinako Shibuno: 140

Minami Katsu: 140

Jenny Shin: 140

Amy Yang: 140

Lilia Vu: 140

Chiara Tamburlini: 125

Lucy Li: 150

Nataliya Guseva: 125

Wei Ling Hsu: 160

Georgia Hall: 175

Gabriela Ruffels: 175

Ashleigh Buhai: 175

Su Ji Kim: 175

Shin Sil Bang: 80

Leona Maguire: 175

Anna Nordqvist: 160

Julia Lopez Ramirez: 200

Mimi Rhodes: 175

Miranda Wang: 200

Jenny Bae: 225

Manon De Roey: 175

Yuri Yoshida: 225

Emily Pedersen: 250

Yahui Zhang: 225

Weiwei Zhang: 175

In Gee Chun: 200

Na Rin An: 250

Albane Valenzuela: 250

Yuka Saso: 225

Robyn Choi: 225

Soo Bin Joo: 275

Azahara Munoz: 300

Gemme Dryburgh: 350

Karis Davidson: 250

Il Hee Lee: 250

Dewi Weber: 300

Elizabeth Szokol: 300

Hira Naveed: 300

Aditi Ashok: 250

Arpichaya Yubol: 300

Jing Yan: 400

Paula Reto: 500

Jeongeun Lee5: 400

Yan Liu: 275

Peiyun Chien: 350

Cassie Porter: 350

Ruixin Liu: 400

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 300

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More