Tiger Woods reacts to Brian Rolapp’s announcement as new PGAT CEO

The PGA Tour Search Committee which consists of names like Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Jay Monahan, Arthur M. Blank, Joe Gorder, and Sam Kennedy, unanimously voted Brian Rolapp as the Tour's CEO. This announcement was officially made by the tour today.

Since Rolapp's announcement as the new CEO became official, several big names have reacted to it. One such big name is Tiger Woods. In a statement published on the PGA Tour's official website, Woods said that the former NFL executive's appointment as PGA Tour's CEO was a win for fans and players.

Woods said:

“Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans,” said Woods. “He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL. I’m excited about what’s ahead—and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the TOUR in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Like Tiger Woods, many other prominent names in golf reacted to Brian Rolapp's appointment. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Rolapp is the perfect choice for the Tour's next chapter. He also said that Rolapp's arrival has strengthened the leadership team.

To conclude his statement, Monahan added that with Rolapp's expertise and vision, he is confident in the future that they are building. It must also be noted that Monahan himself will remain with the tour through 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More