Tiger Woods reacts to Brian Rolapp’s announcement as new PGAT CEO

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 17, 2025 12:43 GMT
Tiger Woods and Brian Rolapp [Image via Imagn]
The PGA Tour Search Committee which consists of names like Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Jay Monahan, Arthur M. Blank, Joe Gorder, and Sam Kennedy, unanimously voted Brian Rolapp as the Tour's CEO. This announcement was officially made by the tour today.

Since Rolapp's announcement as the new CEO became official, several big names have reacted to it. One such big name is Tiger Woods. In a statement published on the PGA Tour's official website, Woods said that the former NFL executive's appointment as PGA Tour's CEO was a win for fans and players.

Woods said:

“Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans,” said Woods. “He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL. I’m excited about what’s ahead—and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the TOUR in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport.”
Like Tiger Woods, many other prominent names in golf reacted to Brian Rolapp's appointment. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Rolapp is the perfect choice for the Tour's next chapter. He also said that Rolapp's arrival has strengthened the leadership team.

To conclude his statement, Monahan added that with Rolapp's expertise and vision, he is confident in the future that they are building. It must also be noted that Monahan himself will remain with the tour through 2026.

